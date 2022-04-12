Vijawada is the land of the goddess Kanaka Durga, and the fashion capital of Andhra Pradesh, which is also known for its mouthwatering food joints. From evening street food to early morning tiffins, every sport of this city is famous. Apart from all this Vijayawada houses one of the best fine-dining restaurants. If you ever happen to visit this temple town, a few best bakeries and restaurants have been hand-picked for you. Save the article for future use.

Here is a list of must-try fine dining restaurants in Vijayawada

#1 Rusted Spoon

Situated opposite Manor Food Plaza, this restaurant is a fine dining restaurant that is a must-try place in Vijayawada. Crunchy cashew chicken, Phuket fish, and flying wings are among the popular dishes here. This place has a beautiful lawn-dining experience. It also has a dessert shop named Bread Box in the complex which is a must-visit.

#2 Lemon Tree Premier – Republic of Noodles

Lemon Tree is a very popular chain of hotels across AP. The restaurant, Republic of Noodles, at this hotel, is a must-try Chinese restaurant in Vijayawada. With an almost never ending menu of chinese food, you will be spoilt for choice. Located on the MG road, add this to your list of must-visit restaurants.

#3 Nanking Premium

Situated at the GJMR Square, is this a newly opened Chinese restaurant which is a must-try. Chicken special noodles and chilli garlic chicken serve as the best combo at this authentic and luxurious Chinese restaurant. The ambiance here is also very pleasant and the food is regarded as great value for money.

#4 Nicoli Pasticceria

Opposite A convention, this is a beautiful confectionery that teleports the customers to France. Cupcakes, bread, and continental food is their specialty. For desserts you should definitely try blondies, choco caramel panna cotta and crème brûlée. Le crusto and Blasta bakery are also other places you can try in Vijayawada.

#5 Vault Brewery

This is the best pub and restaurant in Vijayawada located in VSN mall. It is one of the most happening places in town. The energetic vibe here reminds people of the pub city of India, Bangalore. The ambiance here is very hip. The pizza, biryani, and beer here are the most ordered dishes.

#6 United Telugu Kitchen

Located in Siddhartha Nagar, this is an authentic restaurant that serves traditional Andhra-style food in Vijayawada. This place also has a banquet hall for functions and gatherings. Their mouthwatering biryani is quite popular among the locals. This is a must-try fine dining restaurant on your next trip to Vijayawada.

#7 Basil Pizzeria

This list is incomplete without an Italian restaurant. Pizza is the most loved dish, right after biryani in Vijayawada. This is a compact eatery that is popular for its paneer-based pizza. Their cheese and fresh toppings are noteworthy. If you happen to be in Siddhartha Nagar do check out this place and order their non-veg garlic bread.

Comment below with your favourite must-try fine dining restaurants in Vijayawada!