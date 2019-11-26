Bringing a bunch of eateries under one roof, ‘Nikki Beach Cafe’ at Ambica Sea Green promises a pleasant dining experience by the beach in Visakhapatnam.

The Setting

An outdoor extension to Ambica Sea Green, Nikki Beach Café, designed by Ameet Mirpuri, boasts of a charming open space. Caricatures of popular celebs and cartoon characters make up a quirky wall presentation to catch the eye at this well-lit café. Glitzy lamp posts, colourful accessories and a sit-out area that offers a beach-view make way for breezy evenings.

A section of the food court houses Cafe 21 and Thickshake Factory in a shipping container with an outdoor bar stool seating arrangement. The place further opens to an elaborate seating with a dosa-cum-chat counter. Foodies can also delight in the fact that the Cream Stone ice cream will soon be setting shop at the food court. Specially designed benches for children and a TV small screen add to the attractions at the Café.

The Fare

The food court offers a range of delectable dishes. One of the menus offers as many as 50 varieties of dosas, including Paneer Dosa, Cheese Chop Suey Dosa, and Pav Bhaji Dosa among others. The fold of sandwiches, burgers, and bubble waffles at Cafe 21 cater to those in the mood for fast food while the ones looking to slurp a shake can head to the Thickshake Factory. The chat counter, on the other hand, offers the flavours of Indian street food.

Yo! Recommends

The Paneer Gini Dosa, with all its uniquely saucy flavours, comes highly recommended at Nikki Beach Cafe. Chocolate lovers can try Choco Oreo Bubble Waffle and Belgian Chocolate Shake while the chat aficionados can go for Raj Kachori Chat and the evergreen Pani puri.

Location: Ambica Sea Green, Kirlampudi Layout, Beach Road, Visakhapatnam

Timings: 4 PM to 10:30 PM

Contact: +91 9396234503