The East Coast Railways has announced special trains from Visakhapatnam to Puri for the Rath Yatra. To ensure the convenience of pilgrims, trains from Visakhapatnam to puri and vice versa have been announced on two dates by AK Tripathi, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager.

Train No 08933 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on 8 July 2022 at 2:30 pm and will reach Puri in the early hours of 9 July 2022. In return, train no. 08934 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on 9 July 2022 at 8:25 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam on 10 July 2022 at 05:15 am.

The stoppages mentioned between Visakhapatnam and Puri are Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Icchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Haripurgram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Birpurushottampur , Sakhigopal, Janakideipur PH, Malatipatpur.

The train will have one 3AC coach, six sleeper coaches, three general second class and 2 Luggage cum brake vans.

Another special train for the Rath Yatra from Visakhapatnam, no. 08975 Visakhapatnam-Puri Special will leave Visakhapatnam on 10 June 2022 at 6:30 am and will reach Puri early hours of the morning the next day. In the return direction train, No. 08976 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on 11 June 2022 at 1 am (mid-night of 10.07.2022) and will reach Visakhapatnam on 11 July 2022 at 10.55 am.

The stoppages included are Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, Sompeta, Icchapuram, Brahmapur, Chatrapur, Khallikot, Balugaon, Haripurgram, Motari, Kanas Road PH, Delang, Jenapur Road PH, Birpurushottampur , Sakhigopal, Janakideipur PH, Malatipatpur

The composition of the train will be the same as the above train.

Special trains have also been announced from Gunupur to Puri. Train no. 08941 Gunupur-Puri Special will leave Gunupur on 9 July 2022 at 3.15 am and reach Puri on the same day at 12.35 pm. In the return direction, train No. 08942 Puri-Gunupur will leave Puri on 09 July 2022 at 8.40 pm and will reach Gunupur on 10 July 2022 at 4 am. Train No 08957 Gunupur-Puri special will leave Gunupur on 10 July 2022 at 4.30 am. Train No. 08958 Puri-Gunupur will leave Puri on 10 July 2022 at 8 pm.