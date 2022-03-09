International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on the progress made, to label for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by women who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their community and society. Indian Railways, Waltair Division in particular, always proved its commitment to women empowerment by forming exclusive teams of women employees for various duties in the field. Waltair Division also operates an exclusive women security team, Meri Saheli, which takes care of women passengers in trains or at the station.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (ECoRWWO) organized an event at Rail Club. President of ECoRWWO, Waltair, Parijata Satpathy felicitated 41 women employees for their outstanding contribution to the railways and commitment to duty. On this occasion, the chief guest, Dr Subhasini, Sr. DMO, gave a lecture on various cancers affecting women’s health, their symptoms, early detection and precautions.

“Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” was the theme this year. To mark the occasion, an all-women crew special train was inaugurated from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada by Parijata Satpathy. Three women who drove the train were loco pilot Sadhana Kumari, assistant loco pilot N. Madhuri, and goods guard K. Ramya. The ticket checking staffs were C V G Mangeswari, B Khillar, D Radha. This was the first time ever East Coast Railway ran an all-female crew manned passenger train. The inaugural function was witnessed by Vice Presidents of ECoRWWO Kavita Gupta & Madhumita Sahoo, Secretary Priyanka Sridevi and other executive members of ECoRWWO.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy congratulated all the Women Team of Waltair Division on this achievement and mentioned that more such landmark events are anticipated from the Nari Shakthi.