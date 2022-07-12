A Malayalam courtroom drama, a hard-hitting American love story, a Telugu rom-com, and much more. This week of July is sure to be very entertaining with five exciting movies releasing on OTT platforms. If you have limited time, choose wisely which one to watch because all the releases look very promising and you will be spoilt for a choice.

Here is the list of movies releasing this week of July across OTT platforms.

Sammathame

One of the recently released Telugu movies, Sammathame starring Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary is premiering digitally this week. This rom-com was directed by Gopinath Reddy and was released in the theatres on 24 June 2022. Sammathame received a mixed response from audiences and critics and also witnessed moderate collections at the box office despite good performances from the lead pair. The plot revolves around Krishan who doesn’t believe in the concept of love but is desperate to get married. What happens when he actually falls for a girl? How will their love story unfold?

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 15 July

Jaadugar

Jaadugar starring Jitendra Kumar, Javeed Jaaferi, and Aarushi Sharma in the lead roles was directed by Sameer Saxena. The plot of this Hindi sports comedy-drama revolves around a small-time magician in a town in Madhya Pradesh. Magic Meenu falls in love with a girl but in order to marry her, he has to win a football trophy. Adding to his lack of skills, his team is completely out of form, causing more trouble for Meenu.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 July

Vaashi

Starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, Vaashi is a Malayalam courtroom drama directed by Vishnu G Raghav. The plot revolves around two self-made determined lawyers who are in love. They now have to face each other in court as they take the opposite sides of a case. This causes a clash between their professional and personal lives and it begins to jeopardize their relationship.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 July

Maamanithan

Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie Shankar in the lead roles, Maamanithan is a Tamil drama directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The tunes for this film were jointly composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilayaraja. It was released in the theatres on 24 June 2022. The plot of this movie revolves around a hard-working auto driver who is the father of two children, determined to provide them with a good life. His life seems to go upside down due to his high ambitions and has to face several consequences.

OTT platform: Aha Tamil

Release date: 15 July

Persuasion

Based on a novel of the same name by Jane Austen, Persuasion is an upcoming American love drama directed by Carrie Cracknell. Persuasion stars Dakota Johnson and Cosmo Jarvis in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Anne Elliot who has to give up on her beau owing to pressure from her father. Eight years down the lane, she meets the man she once loved but only as a friend. Will the long-time lovers get back after they realise they still love each other?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 15 July