Cafes, a newfound love among the people of Hyderabad, have become a huge attraction to the biryani capital. Paired with good coffee are their mouthwatering dishes and picturesque interiors, making them perfect for a hangout. As the people of Vizag too love spending their free time at cafes, here is a list of 5 Hyderabad cafes we would love to have in Vizag.

List of Hyderabad cafés we would love to see in Vizag.

#1 Roastery Coffee House

Embracing the lush greenery of its surroundings, this homely cafe has all our hearts. With one of the best coffee in town, you will be mind blown by how good their pasta tastes. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian choices, from cold coffees to hot chocolate, there is something on the menu for everyone. We are sure the City of Destiny will love to have one here.

#2 The Hole In The Wall Cafe

How many of you crave that English breakfast every Sunday? Though we have a few options here in Vizag, they can get expensive. The Hole In The Wall Cafe in Hyderabad offers one of the best English breakfasts at affordable prices and the best part, they are work-friendly. From eggs to bacon to waffles, the list goes on and on.

#3 Humming Bird Cafe

Yet another cafe promising good coffee, food, and ambience, the Humming Bird Cafe made it to our list for the variety of games and books it offers its customers. It’s not every day we have a topic to talk about for hours, therefore this cafe offers its visitors a variety of books from biographies to fiction and a whole lot of board games including Jenga to spend quality time with yourself or friends.

#4 NUE Cafe

Totally changing the ball game, the NUE Cafe is one we would love to see in Vizag. Though the aesthetics of the place itself will steal your heart away, not sure what you would say when you have a look at their healthy yet delicious menu. From Mediterranean Buddha bowls to Kimchi pancakes, their uniqueness is what caught our eye. It could be beyond reality to expect it in Vizag anytime soon, so when you go to Hyderabad make sure to visit.

#5 Ironhill Cafe

Yes, you read that right! The IronHill Cafe opened in Hyderabad fairly revelry and has been pooling in crowds like no other. We already love our IronHill pub in Vizag for its delicious food and craft beer, but it would be great to see the cafe open here soon! Cause we Vizagites love our coffee time with friends.

Let us know in the comments below which of these Hyderabad cafes you think must open in Vizag soon?