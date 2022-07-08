Adding to the list of firsts for the state, 3 young champs and a coach from Vizag won gold medals at the 3rd National Crossbow Shooting Championship conducted by the Indian Crossbow Shooting Association at the Air Force Station in Delhi on 2 and 3 July 2022. The four rifle shooters hail from Vizag and have represented Andhra Pradesh at the National Competition.

“Success doesn’t come easy. It’s hard work and practice that put us all here today,” said the coach and director of Bharath Shooting Academy, Reddy Ganesh, who himself won a gold medal at the championship. Within one and half years of setting up the academy in MVP Colony, Ganesh claims that their achievements are the first in Andhra Pradesh under the crossbow category. The professional shooter said that in addition to his techniques and coaching, the support of the parents of these 3 young achievers was an added asset. “We provide all the necessary equipment for training, but when students want to participate in competitions at a professional level, we suggest them to buy their own equipment as they need to be catered according to their eyesight. These can cost anywhere between 2-3 lakhs and this is where their parents have been extremely supportive,” said the proud coach. “I am extremely happy with their performance and look forward to many more in the coming years,” he added.

Speaking about the participation rate from Andhra Pradesh, the coach said, “In India, the sport carries value, with most of the participants hailing from the northern states. Coming to Vizag, there is a lack of awareness that such a sport even exists. There is also a fear factor that stops parents from sending their kids to learn this sport. We have been working on this and hence have collaborated with schools to encourage more participation.”

Neha Patnaik (21), who won gold under the category of senior recurve, said that this achievement has only increased her horizon. “I am happy to make my parents and my state proud. I will continue to work harder and reach greater heights. Most important of all, I wish to inspire more girls from Andhra Pradesh to take part in this sport,” said the achiever. She also added that she wishes to represent the country at the Olympics one day.

Youngest of them all, Sai Koushik (12) is an allrounder student who secured gold under the category of junior compounder. With around 80 medals to his credit, his father Srinivas Kumar said that they are extremely happy with his achievement and pledged to continuously support their son in all fields of interest. Arunitha Valluri (19) also won a gold medal at the national level shooting championship under the category of senior compound.

The rifle shooters from Vizag have now started their practice for their next competition being conducted by the State Rifle Association which will take place in the first week of August this year.