With lakhs of sacrifices, thousands of lives lost, and hundreds of wars fought, India as a country has millions of stories to tell. One such story was that of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that which was beautifully scripted into a movie and delivered to the audience of the world. If you missed the movie in the theatres, watch it on Netflix and get to know the life story of the Major. For all those who loved the movie, here is a list of five other patriotic movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms you shouldn’t miss.

#1 The Ghazi Attack

Released in 2017, this Telugu war thriller is directed by Sankalp Reddy. Starring Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and others in prominent roles, the movie replicates the story of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, when the Indian Naval Submarine S21 intercepted a Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi. S21 was successful in preventing its mission of destroying INS Vikrant. Watch this thrilling success story of the Indian Navy on Amazon Prime Video.

#2 Airlift

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, this true story stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Purab Kohli and others in prominent roles. The 2016 Hindi movie tells the story of Ranjit Katiyal, an Indian businessman who risks his life to save stranded Indians in Kuwait during the Iraq invasion. This inspiring story shows the true spirit of an Indian. Watch the movie on Voot.

#3 Uri: The Surgical Strike

A dramatised account of true events that happened in 2016, the movie shows how India retaliated against Pakistan through a surgical strike. Released in 2019, the Hindi movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautham, Paresh Rawal and others in prominent roles. The movie is divided into five chapters and shows an in-depth process of how Col Kapil Yadav leads the line of events. Watch the movie on Zee5.

#4 Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Available on Netflix, the movie trails the story of an IAS officer Ashwat who is tasked to lead an operation to develop and test nuclear weapons under the nose of American Intelligence. In an effort to show India’s power watch how the intelligent team works without the knowledge of the world. Watch the nerve-wracking story before that patriot in you cools off.

#5 Shershaah

One of the most loved movies in recent times, Shershaah is a heart-touching story of Captain Vikram Batra. The movie trails his story from how he became a captain to how he sacrificed his life while saving the country during the Kargil War. Not just his sacrifice, but his love story with Dimple is heartwarming. Catch up on this must-watch movie on Amazon Prime Video.

