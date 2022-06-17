It is rarely seen that over half a dozen web series are released over a span of just two days. Yes, you heard that right. As many as eight web series are releasing on 16 and 17 June 2022 on popular OTT platforms and binge-watchers cannot hold their excitement. With these releases, our search for a perfect weekend plan comes to an end, All you have to do is join your binge partner and enjoy these exciting series.

Here is the long list of web series releasing this week of June across OTT platforms.

Released on 16 June 2022

Salt City

Saly City is an upcoming Hindi family drama starring Piyush Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Esha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, Divyendu Sharma, and others in crucial roles. The plot of this web series revolves around the Bajpais, a happy family. A sudden rise of complications changes the equations among the family members. How will they deal with the bitter situation? Will they get over the past?

OTT platform: SonyLiv

Love & Anarchy S2

Starring Ida Engvoll, Bjorn Mosten, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, and others in crucial roles, Love and Anarchy is a Swedish rom-com web series created by Lisa Langseth. The plot revolves around a married consultant and a young IT expert who develop an unexpected flirty relationship. Soon, things get complicated as they take turns to challenge each other to do things that contradict the social norms. The first season premiered in November 2020.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bandon Mein Tha Dum

Bandon Mein Tha Dum is a cricket docuseries directed by Neeraj Pandey, who directed MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The docuseries is based on India’s 2020/21 tour of Australia, during which the Indian team broke a 32-year record by defeating the Aussies at The Gabba. It captures the behind-the-scenes footage, candid conversations from the Indian dressing room, and interaction between coaches and players.

OTT platform: Voot

Releasing on 17 June 2022

Masoom

A remake of the 2018 Irish drama, Blood, this psychological thriller stars Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Manjira Fadnis, and others in plot-deciding roles. Masoom revolves around Sana Kapoor, who is shocked at her mother’s mysterious death. She sets herself on a quest to find out the truth behind it despite her family’s disapproval.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Fingertip S2

Fingertip is a Tamil crime thriller starring Regina Cassandra, Prasanna, Aparna Balamurali, and others as important characters. The plot of this series revolves around a series of cybercrimes organised by a notorious group, which lead a number of victims to commit suicide.

OTT platform: Zee5

She S2

Starring Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore Kumar G, Vishwas Kini, and others, She is a Hindi crime drama directed by Arif Ali. The plot follows a lady constable, who joins the Anti-Narcotics Group to bust a drug lord. She goes undercover as a prostitute on the streets of Mumbai while dealing with an alcoholic husband.

OTT platform: Netflix

Recce

Recce is a Telugu crime drama starring Siva Balaji, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Sriram, Thotapalli Madhu, and others in crucial roles. The plot of this series follows the murder of Tadipathri’s Chairman. Sriram, who plays the role of a police officer, investigates the case and uncovers shocking truths behind the murder.

OTT platform: Zee5

Suzhal S1

Starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Parthiban, and Sriya Reddy in prominent roles, Suzhal is a Tamil crime thriller series directed by Bramma, Anucharan Murugaiyan. The plot follows the investigation of a missing case in a small town, during which shocking truths are revealed about the societal situation in the place.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of June on OTT platforms is your pick.