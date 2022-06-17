On Thursday, 16 June 2022, the Anakapalli Sessions Court passed a judgement to arrest the four accused of attacking an on-duty police constable near Tagarapuvalasa, Visakhapatnam District. This incident took place on 20 August 2015 and after seven years of court hearings, the accused were sentenced to 5 years of jail and fined Rs 5,000 each.

As per the statement by a police official, the accused persons belonged to Sanghivalasa Colony near Tagarapuvalasa, Visakhapatnam. In August 2015, G Srinivasa Rao, a head constable, took P Ravi into custody in a case of criminal activity. Knowing this, the family members of Ravi, identified as P Keerthana, I Ravanamma, and B Adi Lakshmi, attacked the outpost police station where he was held and damaged the property there. They are also accused of physically assaulting the head constable and taking Ravi away from police custody. P Ravi was previously found guilty of damaging a police vehicle, for which he was arrested.

A case was filed against the four for the same at the Bheemili Police Station. Under IPC sections 235 and 307, the Anakapalli Sessions Court passed the judgement on Thursday to arrest them.

