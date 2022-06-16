In a bid to get closer to the talent pool, Infosys plans to set up its offices in four tier-II cities. Visakhapatnam being one of them, Infosys is expected to set up its new office in the port city by the end of the next quarter.

With an aim to make Visakhapatnam an IT capital of the state, the IT SEZ area was developed under the previous government. Information Technology enabled service providers were welcomed to set up offices in the coastal city. Following up on the same, the current Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also invited companies from various sectors to set up shop in Visakhapatnam. Promising advanced infrastructure, the AP government wishes to create a ‘Beach IT’ on the lines of California in the US.

Officials at Infosys believe that due to the pandemic, the majority of people went back to their home town to work from home. Infosys which has recruited 60 per cent of its employees from tier-II cities now wishes to get closer to the talent and ensure its employees stay close to their homes.

The IT company has already set up offices in tier-II cities such as Indore and Nagpur. Apart from Visakhapatnam, Infosys also wishes to open its mini-hub centres in Coimbatore, Kolkata and Noida. The Infosys office in the City of Destiny will have a minimum of 1,000 seating capacity, which will be increased in the future.

Believing that these cities are the hubs of talent in the future, the officials said that they will continue to invest in these cities and grow them as they go forward. Focusing on the one per cent of growth in the women workforce, the IT company believes that this new move will ensure that the women workforce will get back to offices with better flexibility.

