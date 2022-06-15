On Tuesday, 14 June 2022, two persons have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam City Police on the charges of robbery and sexual assault of a woman in Pendurthi. The accused have been identified as G Sekhar of Gnanapuram and V Kumar of Kancharapalem. As per the police reports, on 7 June, these two men sexually abused and robbed a woman of two gold rings and Rs 5,000 in cash in Pendurthi. This incident came to light when the victim raised a complaint at the Pendurthi Police Station.

As per her statement, the two men entered her house in the name of reporters from TV 10, a news channel. As she went into the kitchen to fetch some water for them, V Kumar sexually assaulted her and filmed it. Further, they threatened the woman and robbed gold and money.

Upon filing a robbery and sexual assault case, the Visakhapatnam Police initiated an investigation by analysing the footage from CCTVs in and around the area. It was learnt that the accused in this case have a rowdy sheet against them at the Kancharapalem Police Station. The police also approached TV 10 for further details and found out that the accused had joined the channel six months ago.

Eventually, the officials traced out the criminals and arrested them on Wednesday. Later, it was found that the A1, V Kumar, had previously carried out similar crimes under the name of Dr Ajit. Kumar also worked at a software company in the past, from which he was removed. The A2, Sekhar, also has a murder attempt case to his name.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.