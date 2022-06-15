The previous week wasn’t just about a bunch of films lighting up the theatres. The OTT platforms too had us hooked with plenty of entertainment. From the much-celebrated Don to Suma’s Jayamma Panchayathi, here is a list of spoiler-free reviews by Mirchi RJ Bindass Indu.

Read on for the reviews of the OTT releases in the previous week of June.

#1 Don

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohanan, S.J. Surya, Samuthirakani

Directed by: Cibi Chakaravarthi

Scoring back-to-back hits with Doctor and Don, Sivakarthikeyan has not only been the talk of the town in Kollywood but has also begun to make an impact on the Telugu audience. His latest outing, Don, which ended up raking in moolah in the Telugu states too, made its way to Netflix last week. And as one would perceive from the trailer, the film’s plot is placed in a college backdrop. Don, played by SK, is the super popular guy in a swanky engineering college. Portrayed as a “typical” back-bench student who never attends classes, stands out as the messiah whenever his friends need him and is full of swagger. The story majorly revolves around the tussle between Don and the college’s disciplinary committee head, played by SJ Surya. While a few scenes, despite the cliched setting, do end up entertaining us, the feel feels to be a tad bit stretched. The closing portions, especially, are too heavy on emotions and can either strike a chord with you or prove to be excruciatingly painful. On the whole, Don ends up being a mixed bag of hits and misses.

Verdict: Give Don a try if you have good three hours of spare time.

#2 The Boys Season 3: Episode 4

Cast: Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty

Our weekly dose of superhero action came with all the perfect ingredients. If you’ve already the first three episodes of the ongoing season of the Amazon Prime original, you’d be knowing that Billy Butcher has turned into a mean machine, thanks to temp V. The latest episode has him and the boys take a step further in their hunt for the super-weapon that could potentially end Homelander. Their pursuit though, as expected, is certainly not devoid of challenges. On the other hand, the politics of power at Vought’s pinnacle take an ugly turn with Homelander beginning to wield his might in every possible opportunity. Episode 4 is racier and tighter as compared to the previous episodes of the season, and, fingers crossed, the coming episodes only seem to get darker.

Verdict: Bring on the next episode ASAP!

#3 Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Panday Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani, Jia Vaidya

A village that is technically advanced but brimming with superstitions is something that came by as a satirical representation of how some people hold women responsible for the surge in male hormones.

Ranveer Singh plays Jayeshbhai, a man who realizes the wrongdoings but can’t really express it due to his social conditioning and fear of his father’s position. He, however, runs away to find a way of saving his daughter and wife (pregnant with another girl). This is where the entire cat and mouse game starts, while the film is peppered with some fun elements.

Ranveer Singh delivers yet another power-packed performance. Jia Vaidya makes an impactful screen presence and veteran actors Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak ace the job as usual.

In its runtime of 140 minutes, the film ends up delivering some important messaging on female infanticide, toxic masculinity and sexual harassment. While the film might not have worked as expected at the box office, it deserves a watch on OTT.

Final Verdict: Give it a watch to at least understand how some parts of the world still work!

#4 Jayamma Panchayathi

Cast: Suma Kanakala, Devi Prasad, Dinesh Kumar Kadambala, Shalini Kondepudi

Directed by: Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu

Having ruled the television industry for more than 3 decades now, as a performer Suma hasn’t left any stone unturned. And naturally, Jayamma Panchayati had our interest right from its announcement, be it to witness Suma’s on-screen attitude, body language or the slang (Srikakulam dialect). The movie, however, is not just about Jayamma. It has multiple sub-plots that keep us hooked to see how a series of events unfold. The main crux though is when Jayamma approaches her village’s Panchayat heads with a unique appeal. Can the Panchayat help Jayamma with her concern is what the film is about.

In addition to Suma, other lead characters too put forth decent performances. The music, by MM Keeravani, though is a letdown.

The village set up, the innocent lives there, and their battles to resolve small problems, had me smiling as someone who was brought up in the city.

Verdict: Without expecting a lot of comedy, give it a watch for a feel-good movie!

That’s for the OTT releases of the previous week of June. And while RJ Indu returns with her set of movie reviews next week, go catch the Brahmastra Trailer that has just dropped!

Also, let us know your review of these June OTT releases of the week.