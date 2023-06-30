Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 11 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend.

Vimanam

Vimanam is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati. The plot follows a father’s desperate efforts to make his son’s biggest dream come true- travelling on a flight. Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhruvan Varma, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishnan, Dhanraj, and Mottai Rajendran in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Mem Famous

Produced by Chai Bisket Films, the plot revolves around a jobless trio who aims to become famous. Saarya Laxman, Mani Aegurla, Kiran Macha, Muralidhar Goud, and Sumanth Prabhas are among the leading cast. Sumanth Prabhas directed the film and played the protagonist.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ardhamaindha Arun Kumar

Starring Harshith Reddy and Ananya Sharma as the lead pair, Ardhamaindha Arun Kumar is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Jonathan Edwards. The film encapsulates the highs and lows of corporate life and how a young man navigates them.

OTT platform: Aha

Afwaah

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Afwaah is a Hindi mystery thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Padnekar, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi in the key roles. The film follows an advertising professional and a political heiress whose lives turn upside down after a scandalous rumour surfaces on social media.

OTT platform: Netflix

Veeran

Veeran is a Tamil superhero fantasy drama which follows a 15-year-old who goes into a coma when a bolt of lightning strikes him. When he recovers, he realises that he possesses supernatural abilities. The movie was directed by ARK Saravan and stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sergeant

Directed by Prawaal Raman, Sergeant is a suspense cop drama starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The plot follows Sergeant Nikhil Sharma, a cop dealing with the complexities of his personal life while fighting for his mental well-being. Sapna Pabbi, Arun Govil, and Adil Hussain play key characters.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Nobody

Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Colin Salmon, and others, Nobody is a US crime action drama directed by Ilya Naishuller. The plot follows a middle-aged man with no ray of positivity in life. From a pointless marriage to a suffocating job, he lives a sorry life until a home invasion sparks his badass side.

OTT platform: Netflix

Doom At Your Service

Tak Dong-kyung, an ordinary web novel editor, faces a series of life-altering events: a terminal illness, betrayal by her boyfriend, workplace struggles, and an encounter with a supernatural being. She drunkenly wishes for the world’s end, leading her to make a risky hundred-day contract with Myul Mang, challenging everything she knows. Directed by Kwon Young-il, this is a Korean fantasy drama starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jack Ryan S4

The popular American politician action thriller created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland is gearing up for its fourth and final season. Starring John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, and others, Jack Ryan is based on characters from the fictional Ryanverse created by Tom Clancy. The previous season saw Jack investigating a plot to re-create the former Soviet Union and detonating an untraceable tactical nuclear bomb.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Night Manager S2

Starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles, The Night Manager is a crime suspense drama created by Sandeep Modi based on John le Carre’s novel, The Night Agent. The first season received a decent response from netizens and is now gearing up for a second one.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Celebrity

Directed by Kim Cheol-kyu, Celebrity is an upcoming Korean thriller starring Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, and others in key roles. The series follows the lives of social media influencers who consider themselves celebrities. It navigates past their unreal desires and the mysteries around them.

OTT platform: Netflix

