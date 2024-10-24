With the latest Bollywood superhit movie, Stree 2 hitting the small screen recently, Amazon Prime Video, has a bunch of gripping and exciting releases that will give you a week full of entertainment! Check out movies and series that are trending and available to watch on Amazon Prime Video!

1. Stree 2

Vicky is still waiting for the love of his life, who left him a few years back. Meanwhile, the women in Chanderi, the town he lives in, are vanishing one by one. Chanderi is facing a new threat in the form of Sarkata (a headless evil spirit). With the return of his love, can Vicky and his friends bring back the women who are missing?

This horror comedy, which is part of a franchise by Maddock, is ranked number one on Amazon Prime Video in India right now. The story surrounding the urban legend took a new direction, with the introduction of a new villain and an unexpected alliance coming together.

2. Snakes & Ladders

Gilli, Bala, Sandy, Irai, and Raagi are in school together and are best buddies. Their regular school life takes a tragic turn when Gili accidentally kills a burglar named Blake.

Curated by Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj, the Snakes & Ladders series on Amazon Prime is a young adult thriller drama.

3. Bhimaa

Senior Inspector Bhimaa has been transferred to Mahendragiri in Karnataka – a place where gangsters and evil people are in control. He soon gets to know about a scientist, who is conducting illegal experiments on children to make Sanjeevani (a potion that can revive the dead).

Directed by A Harsha, Bhimaa is a Telugu language thriller that blends the elements of fantasy and action.

4. Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha

Krishna and Vasudha were a match made in heaven until one day, when Krishna gets arrested for multiple murders and sentenced to life imprisonment. After 22 years, he returns from jail and meets Vasudha who is already married to Abhijeet.

5. Level Cross

In a deserted land, Raghu lives alone as a gatekeeper of level crossings. One day, he finds an unconscious woman and takes her home. Directed by Arfaz Ayub, Level Cross is a Malayalam language suspense drama, dwelling on the life of a psychopath.

6. Stree

In a town called Chanderi, everyone believes that an angry woman’s spirit, called Stree, abducts men. To protect them, the residents write “O Stree Kal Aana” on doorways with blood. When Vicky and his friends are partying one night, Vicky’s stupid mistake opens the door for this unwelcoming guest.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is a horror comedy based on an urban legend from Karnataka.

7. Pongudam Vegu Thooramillai

Kumar is a van driver working for a mortuary. He was given the task of transporting the body of an elderly man, who died in an accident. On his way, he comes across Nalinamoorthy, a failed Koothu artist, who later tags along with him.

Directed by K Raja, Pongudam Vegu Thooramillai is a Tamil-language family drama.

8. Bad Newz

Saloni Bagga discovers that she is pregnant, but the twins that she carries, are from two different fathers. It happened due to a rare biological phenomenon called ‘heteropaternal superfecundation’. Now, the two fathers engage in fierce competition to gain Saloni’s affection.

Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, is a fun-packed entertainer, that promises a good laugh this week.

9. Call Me Bae

Bae is a socialite from Delhi, who goes broke due to a blunder that she made in her not-so-happy married life. With her family abandoning her, she discovers a new life in a newsroom in Mumbai.

Out of the latest OTT releases, Call Me Bae on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best web series to watch.

These trending movies and series from different languages and genres – that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video – will definitely blow your mind! So, grab your popcorn and let us know which one of these is making into your watch list.

