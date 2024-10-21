A new week brings new energy, new experiences, and, best of all – new OTT releases to get excited about! Whether you’re in the mood for Hasan Minhaj’s sharp comedy or the intense drama of Kajol in Do Patti, this week offers plenty of buzz-worthy titles. But if the endless scrolling is not your thing, don’t worry—we’ve done the hard work for you. Here’s a handpicked selection of fresh movies and TV shows, thoughtfully organized by mood. Just scroll, choose what fits your vibe, and get started:

1. If you need a good laugh, watch:

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head

If you’re in the mood for something to giggle at, watch Hasan Minhaj’s new standup special on Netflix. It is a clever commentary on politics, society, and life, presented with a dose of his signature humourous and witty quips.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 22

2. If you need a fantastical escape from life:

Family Pack

A family travels back to a medieval village, where they have to solve a werewolf mystery in order to return home. The movie is based on the popular card game, “Werewolves of Millers Hollow.”

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 23

The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

This animated mythology-based series dives into the legendary story of Hanuman, with a focus on his Panchmukhi avatar and epic battles. This is a great watch for those who enjoy tales of heroism and Indian mythology.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: October 25

3. If you’re craving some nitty-gritty crime dramas…

The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore

This French series follows Detective Sara Roussel as she plunges into an unfamiliar world to solve the mystery of a kidnapped six-year-old YouTuber. Perfect for fans of intense, whodunit thrillers.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: October 23

Do Patti

For those who enjoy dark mysteries, Do Patti presents a tangled web of family drama, rivalry, and crime. Starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, it follows a police inspector trying to unravel the truth behind an attempted murder case. In the process, the officer comes across twin sisters who love the same man and hide deep secrets.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 25

Don’t Move

If you’re ready for edge-of-your-seat suspense, Don’t Move is a horror thriller centred around a woman fighting for her life against a serial killer in a secluded forest.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 25

Adrenaline junkie?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Thrill-seekers will love Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. This film, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, follows young Furiosa as she is thrust into the midst of a brutal conflict between two ruthless warlords.

As the power struggle intensifies, Furiosa is forced into an unrelenting fight for survival. This is one of the most anticipated new releases dropping on OTT this week.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: October 23

For that much-needed Monday motivation:

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox

For those seeking an uplifting sports story, you need to watch this docuseries. It shows the Red Sox’s journey to their first World Series win in 86 years. The show documents the determination, grit, and emotions of the players through interviews.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 23

In the mood for something socially conscious?

Zwigato

If you’re in the mood for something more grounded, Zwigato portrays the struggles of food delivery workers, bringing attention to economic hardships in the gig economy.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: October 25

When you don’t want to deal with family drama at home and would rather outsource it:

Beauty in Black

Beauty in Black follows the story of a stripper who gets entangled with a wealthy but troubled family that runs a cosmetics empire… and also a trafficking scheme. Expect lots of secrets, power plays, and drama.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: October 24

The Miranda Brothers

For those who love emotionally charged family dramas, The Miranda Brothers is set against the backdrop of Goa and tells the story of two football-playing brothers who are torn apart after their mother’s sudden death.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: October 25

A guilty pleasure watch:

Million Dollar Listing India

If you’re into reality shows or love looking at extravagant homes, this real estate drama follows India’s top agents as they sell some of the most luxurious properties in the country.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: October 25