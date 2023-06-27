Get ready for an exciting week of OTT, featuring a diverse lineup of movies across various genres releasing in the final week of June. From an action thriller to a much-awaited romantic drama, this week’s releases are worth the wait. Stay tuned as these films bring captivating stories, talented casts, and unforgettable experiences right into your living room. Prepare for a cinematic adventure that will keep you entertained throughout the week.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT in the final week of June.

Lust Stories 2

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Verma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, and others, Lust Stories 2 is an upcoming Hindi romantic drama directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. The movie is an encapsulation of four different stories driven by love, lust, passion, and desire.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 29 June 2023

Afwaah

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Afwaah is a Hindi mystery thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Padnekar, Sumeet Vyas, and Sharib Hashmi in the key roles. The film follows an advertising professional and a political heiress whose lives turn upside down after a scandalous rumour surfaces on social media.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 June 2023

Veeran

Veeran is a Tamil superhero fantasy drama which follows a 15-year-old who goes into a coma when a bolt of lightning strikes him. When he recovers, he realises that he possesses supernatural abilities. The movie was directed by ARK Saravan and stars Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Vinay Rai, Athira Raj, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 30 June 2023

Sergeant

Directed by Prawaal Raman, Sergeant is a suspense cop drama starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The plot follows Sergeant Nikhil Sharma, a cop dealing with the complexities of his personal life while fighting for his mental well-being. Sapna Pabbi, Arun Govil, and Adil Hussain play key characters.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Release date: 30 June 2023

Nobody

Starring Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Colin Salmon, and others, Nobody is a US crime action drama directed by Ilya Naishuller. The plot follows a middle-aged man with no ray of positivity in life. From a pointless marriage to a suffocating job, he lives a sorry life until a home invasion sparks his badass side.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 30 June 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the final week of June you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.