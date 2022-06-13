The OTT giants are yet again up against each other with quality content. From supernatural tales to suspense thrillers and much more, the movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of June are ready for their premiers. Catch up on the trailers of these flicks if you haven’t because they are sure to up your excitement levels.

Here is the long list of movies releasing on OTT platforms this week of June.

Amazon Prime Video

Avatara Purusha

Avatara Purusha is a Kannada supernatural comedy thriller starring Sharan and Ashika Ranganathan in the lead roles. The plot revolves around how an aspiring actor poses himself as the long-lost son of an Ayurveda expert. In the course of trying to fit into the family, the lead character finds out about a mysterious heirloom, which changes his path. Avatara Purusha was directed by Suni and features Sai Kumar, Sudha Rani, and others in supporting roles.

Release date: 14 June

Jayamma Panchayathi

Starring the star anchor Suma as Jayamma, the movie was directed by debutant Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu. The plot revolves around how a homemaker also deals with a number of issues in her village. A sudden turn of events puts her family status at risk. Know what happens next on Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 14 June

Netflix

Centauro

Centauro is a Spanish action thriller directed by Daniel Calparsoro. The plot revolves around Rafa, a pro-biker, who turns into a drug trafficker for a criminal organization to clear a debt. A remake of the 2017 film Burn Out by Yann Gozlan, the movie stars Alex Monner, Begona Vargas, Carlos Bardem, and others in crucial roles.

Release date: 15 June

The Wrath of God

Starring Diego Peretti, Juan Munujin, Macarena Achaga, and others in prominent roles, the dark suspense thriller movie was directed by Sebastian Schindel. The plot of this movie revolves around a young woman who believes that her ex-boss is connected to a series of deaths in her family. How she solves the mystery behind the tragic events unfolds throughout the movie.

Release date: 15 June

Blackout

Directed by Sam Macaroni and starring Josh Duhamel, Abbie Cornish, Omar Chaparro, and others in crucial roles, Blackout is an American crime action suspense drama. The plot revolves around a man who wakes up in a hospital without any memory of his past. He finds out that a cartel is on his trail. How he fights them and recollects his past is the story of Blackout.

Release date: 15 June

Zee5

Infinite Storm

The American adventure drama, directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, stars Naomi Watts, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare, and others in crucial roles. It is based on an article by Ty Gagne, High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue. The plot of the movie revolves around a rescue volunteer who gets stuck in an intense snow storm with a stranger during her trek onto Mount Washington. How they live through the storm leads to the climax of the movie.

Release date: 14 June

Morbius

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, and others, Morbius is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was directed by Daniel Espinosa. In an attempt to cure a rare blood disorder he is suffering from, Dr Morbius accidentally unleashes darkness inside him. How Morbius handles his new superhuman strength and has to fight his own brother is the story of Morbius.

Release date: 16 June

Disney Plus Hotstar

O2

Starring Nayanthara, O2 is a Tamil thriller directed by GS Viknesh. The plot of the movie stars around a kid who has breathing problems. How his mother faces an unforeseen situation when the bus they are travelling in goes missing forms the plot.

Release date: 17 June