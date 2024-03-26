In a proactive move to ensure fair and lawful general elections in 2024, law enforcement agencies from Vizag have intensified their vigilance. Under the seasoned guidance of the Vizag Commissioner of Police Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, IPS and Joint Director, B Srinivasa Rao of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), a comprehensive vehicle inspection was conducted at Aganampudi’s election check post. A K9 dog squad, alongside the Vizag City Police personnel, was also employed, and their acute senses were pivotal in the search, showcasing the synergy between human and canine efforts to uphold the law.

The operation, led by Assistant Enforcement Superintendent, saw the SEB teaming up with the South Sub-Division Police to prevent the free flow and illicit trafficking of cash, narcotics, and alcohol during the upcoming general elections.

As vehicles lined up, the SEB staff meticulously scrutinized each one, determined to intercept any illegal transport of marijuana, unaccounted cash, and contraband alcohol, as well as unauthorized gold and silver items. The initiative reflects the authorities’ commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process.

Several inspectors and officers from Visakhapatnam’s law enforcement agencies played key roles in the operation. Their collective efforts underscore the importance of interdepartmental collaboration in safeguarding democracy’s cornerstone events.

Only last Thursday, the City Commissioner said that 728 licensed weapons were collected from licensed weapon holders in the city, in accordance with the election code which mandates the law and order for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

This combined election inspection conducted by the Vizag City Police, K9 dog squad, and the Special Enforcement Bureau, sends a clear message: integrity in elections is paramount, and they stand ready to ensure it is preserved.

As Visakhapatnam gears up for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. The elections, set to unfold in a single phase on May 13, 2024, are expected to be a pivotal moment for the state. With a significant increase in the number of Lok Sabha candidates over the past four decades, the electoral battle promises to be more competitive than ever. Vizag, known for its strategic importance and vibrant culture, is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of Andhra Pradesh in elections 2024. As the citizens of Visakhapatnam prepare to cast their votes, the commitment to a free and fair election process remains stronger than ever, for which the Visakhapatnam City Police’s vigilant election patrolling is of the utmost importance.

