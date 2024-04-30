Leaders of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine released the manifesto at the residence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at Vundavalli in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Besides Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena founder-president Pawan Kalyan, BJP State in-charge Siddharth Singh and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu said the manifesto was designed in such way that it benefits all sections. The manifesto includes ‘Super Six’ schemes that were aimed at the welfare of the poor. The aim of the combine was to save the State, he said adding

the Centre would extend all support for implementation of the schemes promised in the manifesto. Alleging that the State was in crisis, Pawan Kalyan said the combine was formed to put the derailed State back on track. Lands in lakhs of acres were encroached and Central funds were diverted, observed the actor-turned-politician.

The highlights of the TDP-BJP-JSP manifesto include:

Free ride for women in RTC buses, supply of three gas cylinders free of cost for each household under the ‘Deepam’ scheme, extension of financial aid of INR 1,500 to each woman in the 18-59 age group for every month, unemployment allowance of INR 3,000 for each youth every month, creation of 20 lakh jobs for the youth, extension of financial aid of INR 15,000 every year for the school-going children under Talliki Vandanam scheme, house sites for the eligible in urban and rural areas, INR 20,000 financial aid for the fishermen during the fishing holiday and free supply of sand.

INR 4,000 to be given as pension

A pension of INR 4,000 for each eligible was promised, while it will be INR 6,000 for the physically challenged.

An honorarium of INR 10,000 will be given to volunteers, while INR 15,000 crore will be spent on the welfare of Kapus.

Job calendar

Job calendar will be released every year and the new Chief Minister will first sign on the mega DSC, according to the manifesto.

Anna canteens will be reopened and digital health cards will be issued.

State capital

It was promised in the manifesto that Amaravati would continue as the State capital.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh B