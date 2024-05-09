Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has showered praises on the people of Visakhapatnam describing them as disciplined citizens. Addressing a public meeting at Seethammapeta in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night, the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said such people were facing a plethora of problems like rising prices, land-grabbing, and a heavy burden of taxes due to the inefficiency of the present government.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in strong words, Chandrababu Naidu said: “No industry was set up in the city during the regime of the present government. Instead, ganja and drugs are flooding the city. The poor are falling victim to cheap liquor.”

People have no security in their lands. Even some of the structures of GITAM University were demolished. “I had helped MVVS Murthy to establish the university and it was one of the renowned universities. It was unfortunate to target such an institute.”

The former Chief Minister further claimed that it was he who made the city to make strides in the IT sector. “But, Jaganmohan Reddy ruined everything. The LuLu group which came forward to establish its mall in the city was forced to move to another city,” he pointed out.

Recalling the cyclone Hudhud days, Chandrababu Naidu said when the calamity hit Visakhapatnam badly, he stayed in the city till normalcy was restored.

Comparing Jaganmohan Reddy with a person who offers chocolate and takes a necklace in return, Chandrababu Naidu alleged that he plundered the State. “Rowdyism is ruling the roost in the State. Once I come to power, I will not leave them. I am not afraid of anyone as I never committed any mistake in life,” he said.

Faulting the Land Titling Act introduced by the Jaganmohan Reddy government, the TDP chief said it would be scrapped if the alliance was voted to power. Employees were fed up with this government and those who utilised postal ballot facilities supported the TDP-BJP-JSP combine, he claimed stating that no one can stop the victory of the alliance.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.