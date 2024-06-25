A free ride for the fair sex in RTC buses will become a reality soon in Andhra Pradesh as the officials concerned are working on modalities for implementation of the scheme. Free bus rides for women in RTC buses was one among the super six guarantees promised by the TDP during its election campaign in AP. As the party along with its allies of JSP and BJP came to power, the new government now focuses on the implementation of the schemes it promised.

According to State Transport Minister M Ramaprasada Reddy, the scheme will be implemented in a month and modalities are being worked out. Once the draft is prepared, the process will be initiated. The government has asked the RTC management to study the implementation of the scheme in the neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana States to avoid any problems.

It all began in 2019 when the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi initiated free rides for women in buses by launching the ‘Pink Slip Pass’ scheme. As it turned out to be a big hit, other States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana have followed suit.

Sensing the power of the scheme in influencing the women voters, the TDP promised free bus rides and stormed to power in the AP. However, the implementation of the scheme in Telangana has incurred the wrath of auto-rickshaw drivers who lament that have been badly hit by the populist scheme. Also, the free trip saw clashes among women in several parts as they have come to blows for a seat to enjoy the window-side ride to their favourite destinations.

Even as the government in Andhra Pradesh has launched the process, women in the State eagerly wait for a ‘joy ride’.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.