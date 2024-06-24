Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State Cabinet, at its meeting held at Vundavalli near Vijayawada on 24 June 2024, okayed for conduct of a mega DSC test to recruit as many as 16,347 teachers in Andhra Pradesh before 10 December. The mega DSC process will begin on 1 July with the issue of a notification.

Chandrababu Naidu signed the first file related to the DSC after assuming office as the Chief Minister as promised during his election campaign. The TDP during the electioneering promised jobs to the youth.

The Cabinet also decided to pay hiked pension to the aged and widows with retrospective effect from April. The new government increased the pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. As a result, over 65 lakh persons will get Rs 7,000 each (Hiked pension of Rs 4,000 and three-month arrears of Rs 3,000) on 1 July. From August, the pension amount will be Rs 4,000 as usual. The pension amount was Rs 3,000 during the previous YSRCP governance.

Apart from the approval of the mega DSC test, it was also decided at the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting to revive Anna Canteens all over the State and conduct skill census. Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and other Ministers attended the Cabinet meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.