Maha Shivaratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva symbolizes the celestial union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Every year, the festival sees thousands of devotees throng to the beach overnight to take a dip early morning. In 2024, Maha Shivaratri falls on Friday, 8 March, from 9:57 pm to Saturday, 9 March, at 6:17 pm, and will be celebrated with great fervor across Vizag.

In a bid to ensure the safety and comfort of devotees participating in the Maha Shivaratri celebrations, the City Police Commissioner, along with the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police (CP), and Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Dr. A Ravi Shankar, IPS, personally inspected the security arrangements made at various coastal areas within city limits.

This annual religious festival sees devotees flocking to famous coastal areas like RK Beach, Rushikonda, Bheemili, Yarada, and Appikonda for a holy bath on the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri night. The city also has a signature annual custom, where Rajya Sabha member, Subbirami Reddy performs the Sahasra Koti Lingaabhishekam at RK Beach, where a huge Shivalingam worth Rs 1 Crore, along with several small lingas are set up.

Several security measures are being taken by the police to facilitate a smooth and secure experience for the devotees. Extra care is being taken at RK Beach and Appikonda Beach, both places that draw in huge crowds, to ensure no loss of life or damage to property.

A dedicated police outpost has been set up, to help monitor rip currents and issue warnings to beachgoers against entering the water in case of an emergency. The Commissioner assured that police personnel would be readily available to the public through these outposts, reinforcing their commitment to preventing any loss of life or property damage during the celebrations. Beach patrol vehicles will also roam the streets and ensure that caution is being taken.

