Bheemili, a coastal town in the district of Visakhapatnam, has been garnering a lot of attention recently – mainly thanks to its scenic beaches, which are relatively quieter and less populated than their Vizag counterparts. If you’re one of those people who’ve heard of Bheemili, but are looking for things to do other than admire its sands, exploring the local restaurants is the way to go! Food can make anyone happy, and many places to eat in Bheemili provide an impressive culinary experience. With some being situated right by the beach, one can treat their tastebuds and feast their eyes on a breathtaking view. Without further ado, here are the best restaurants and eateries in Bheemili!

Reboot

One of the most recommended restaurants in Bheemili. Located right across the beach, you will find that eating here is soul-satisfying. The unique outdoor seating area is made up of wooden benches with strawed, hut-like roofs overhead, laid out spaciously. For big groups of families and friends, this is one of the best places to eat at. Reboot is famous for its chicken and fish starters, but the menu doesn’t end there! If you are in the mood for some continental, Chinese, or Indian food, you’ll find options for all here. The service is prompt and courteous as well.

Marlin Cay

If you make the Visakhapatnam to Bheemili drive at night, one of the first things you’ll notice as you approach the town is a shiny blue building that lights up the entire street. That’s Marlin Cay.

A food joint that has become a hit among residents, Marlin Cay is a must-visit. Enclosed by massive glass windows, the place provides an open view of the ocean – which is right by its side. Do visit for a taste of its well-known authentic seafood, served amidst their impeccable ambiance. This restaurant specializes in fresh and succulent fish, prawns, crabs, and other delicacies from the sea.

The Capital Kitchen

If you are looking for a place to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, The Capital Kitchen is the perfect choice. This restaurant offers a wide range of cuisines, but the biriyanis and non-vegetarian starters take the spotlight. A fine-dining restaurant in the middle of the town, you will feel elite in its classy and modern ambiance.

The Square

Another wonderful gem that’s right by the beach! The Square is one of the two dine-in restaurants at the Bheemili Resort. It surely offers one of the finest buffet spreads in Bheemili – especially because its food is made with organic vegetables that are grown in-house! With a different menu every day, visitors are offered a spread consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options in Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. Dessert lovers, can enjoy a combination of Indian and Western dishes.

Manikanta Food Court (MFC)

A few kilometers away, you’ll find a happy crowd at Manikanta Food Court, located on the Bheemili-Thagarapuvalasa Road. Its big and delicious menu draws in locals from both towns, who only have good things to say about the quality.

If you are looking for a place to enjoy some local and street food, do try this. This food court has a variety of stalls, serving dishes like chaats, pav bhajis, sweet bobatlu, and more. The first floor of the restaurant is a lively bakery with a variety of desserts and snacks (P.S: The milk cake is a popular MFC specialty), and the seating area is on the second. From tandoori starters and biriyanis to pizzas and burgers, it has a number of options to suit your tastes.

As you can see, this little coastal town has a little something for every food-lover. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, don’t miss giving your senses a thrill at these eateries. With great ambiance, food, and the beach nearby, they promise an experience that earns them the reputation of being the best restaurants in Bheemili.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food updates.