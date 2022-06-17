Ever since the OTT platforms came into existence, web series have become a major source of entertainment. With gripping stories and great characterizations, web series reached the hearts of the audience barring the language barrier. Not just TV actors but even film stars have ventured into this modern-day field of entertainment. In recent times, a good number of Telugu web series were made which did not fail to impress the audience.

Here is an impressive list of some of the best Telugu web series you must consider binge-watching this weekend on OTT platforms.

Parampara

One of the recent Telugu web series released, Parampara is a political crime drama starring Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Naveen Chandra, and others in important roles. The plot of Parampara follows the political situation in Vizag and how the rift between two brothers plays a huge part in it. The situation further heats up as the sons of the brothers face each other in college elections. What happens next is shown through a series of interesting scenarios, mind games, and clashes. Parampara is directed by Krishna Vijay, V Srinivasa Rao, and Hari Yelleti.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Recce

Recce is a Telugu crime drama starring Siva Balaji, Dhanya Balakrishnan, Sriram, Thotapalli Madhu, and others in crucial roles. The plot of this series follows the murder of Tadipathri’s Chairman. Sriram, who plays the role of a police officer, investigates the case and uncovers some shocking truths behind the murder.

OTT platform: Zee5

Loser

Starring Priyadarshi, Kalpika Ganesh, Baby Annie, Sayaji Shinde, and others in various other crucial roles, Loser is an anthological sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy. The series includes two seasons and revolves around the lives of three sportsmen, who are separated by age but connected by emotion. How they overcome several obstacles to stride toward their dreams forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Zee5

Locked

Locked is a Telugu crime thriller web series starring Satyadev, Samyukta Hornad, Sri Lakshmi, and others. Directed by Pradeep Deva Kumar, the plot of this series revolves around a successful neurosurgeon, Dr Anand Chakravarthy. Through a series of events, horrific truths about the doctor are learnt which leads to a sharp turn in the plot.

OTT platform: Aha

11th Hour

Starring Tamannaah in the lead role, 11th Hour is a thriller web series directed by Praveen Sattaru. The series is based on a book by the name 8 Hours by Upendra Namburi. Aratrika Reddy is the head of the Aditya Group of Companies. As her company is on the verge of being forced into bankruptcy, she is forced to take a decision to save the day.

OTT platform: Aha

30 weds 21

30 weds 21 is a coming-of-the-age rom-com starring Chaitanya Rao and Ananya in lead roles. The plot of this series revolves around a 21-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man who get married to each other. How they handle their marriage and get over their inhibitions about the age gap is shown beautifully by director Prithvi Vanam.

OTT platform: YouTube

Let us know in the comments which one of these Telugu web series is the best choice for a binge-watching session this weekend.