On Thursday, 7 July 2022, the Visakhapatnam District Collector informed the media that a laser show and other tourism projects would soon kick off in the city. The laser show, which is being planned on the RK Beach Road, is expected to host around 200 audiences. Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS also informed that adventure water sports will be made available on the stretch between MVP Colony Beach and RK Beach.

The Visakhapatnam District authorities will closely work with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) for these new projects. Collector Mallikarjuna held a meeting at the District Collectorate regarding the same on Thursday. Further, he informed that these projects will be initiated on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

In order to ensure a safe experience for the public, he said that all the required safety measures will be taken during the water sports activities. It is already known that Rushikonda Beach is a hub for water sports and other adventure activities. With the addition of these new projects such as the laser show, Visakhapatnam will get a major boost in the field of tourism.

At the press conference held yesterday, the collector also spoke about a water world/adventure park, which will be set up soon in the city in collaboration with VMRDA.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.