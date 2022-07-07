Often we hear about people reaching new heights and breaking records in various fields of science, sports, and many others. But it is not every day that you come across a 10-year-old achieving a world record in an adventure sport. Debopriya Saha, a girl from Vizag, recently became the youngest certified scuba diver in the world.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Dipankar Saha, the father of the young achiever, shared the journey of Debopriya from a swimming enthusiast to a world record holder. “Debopriya was never interested in any regular sports and other extra-curricular activities. But, swimming drew her interest which eventually made her a scuba diver”, he said. Being a professional diver himself, Dipankar introduced his daughter to the world of diving by showing her pictures and videos from his diving days. Now an employee at the State Bank of India, Dipankar Saha once served as a diver for the Indian Navy.

“My daughter first asked me to take her for a dive when she was 8 years old, to which I told her that she must wait until she turns 10”, said the father. He added that 10 years is the minimum age requirement to be a certified diver by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).

On the occasion of her 10th birthday on 30 June 2022, Debopriya Saha was officially certified by PADI at Rushikonda in Vizag, thus becoming the youngest certified scuba diver in the world to achieve this feat. Debopriya aims to become a marine biologist and a marine conservationist when she grows up. “She also dreams of diving alongside Parineeti Chopra, who is the ambassador for PADI in India”, said the elated father.

Debopriya was certified under the guidance of Balaram Naidu, a PADI instructor based in Vizag. Balaram is a close associate and ex-colleague of Dipankar Saha in the Indian Navy. “We first tested the girl in a swimming pool, and shallow waters as well, before her certification dive on 30 June in Vizag”, informed Balaram.

Born and brought up in Vizag, Debopriya and her family currently reside in Alipore, West Bengal. Dipankar mentioned that he lived in Vizag for 12 years before he recently moved to Alipore.