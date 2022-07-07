The first half of 2022 has had a number of releases at the theatres making it hard to list them all down here in this article. With many well-known actors of the Telugu Film Industry failing to bag a box-office hit this first half of the year, the others seemed to have bowled it out of the park. Not just based on their monetary collections, this list of the best and worst Telugu movies of 2022 so far is also based on storylines.

Scroll down to check out our list of the best and worst Telugu movies of 2022 so far.

The worst Telugu movies of 2022 so far

#1 Radhe Shyam

A big-budget movie with one of the biggest actors in Tollywood failed to impress the audience with its screenplay and storyline. Prabhas who played the lead role appeared in a disappointing look, totally unexpected by the fans. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie received acclaim for its production values but failed to receive positive feedback on narration and writing.

#2 Acharya

Yet another big-budget movie with top stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, Acharya did not receive what it expected. Not just negative reviews, but the movie was critically acclaimed for an outdated screenplay, slow pace, direction and weak narrative. This huge commercial failure came at a time when the director Koratala Siva has lined up many other movies with top Tollywood actors.

#3 Good Luck Sakhi

Starring Keerthy Suresh, Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles, this romantic drama also failed to perform at the box office. With negative reviews from critics on the opening day, the movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor Naidu backfired. With a lack of strong characterisation, the sports drama was a near disappointing watch despite good performances from the actors. There was nothing to keep the audience gripped to the screen, hence losing out at the box office.

#4 Ghani

Despite a strong star cast, this sports drama also failed to impress the audience. With a 4.7 IMDb rating, the movie was declared a flop. With a lack of anything new and unique, the movie directed by Kiran Korrapati received majorly negative feedback from critics. The star cast included Varun Tej, Upendra, Suneil Shetty, Jagapathi Babu and others.

#5 Son of India

Considered one of the biggest disasters in 2022 so far, Son of India is directed by Diamond Ratnababu. Starring Mohan Babu, Pragya Jaiswal and Meka Srikanth in lead roles, the movie unanimously received negative feedback. Calling it an ode to Mohan Babu’s illustrious career the movie failed to reach today’s audience.

Many other movies that were released in the first half of 2022 also failed to succeed at the box office. Movies like Bangarraju, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Khiladi and Rowdy Boys are among the few.

The best Telugu movies of 2022 so far

#1 RRR

Obviously making it to the top of the list, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli was one of the biggest hits of 2022. Rajamouli’s magic worked wonders on screen and this was seen in the way theatres were sold out for weeks. The jaw-dropping cinematography, screenplay, casting and storyline make the movie a must-watch for generations. Breaking various records on the opening day, RRR remains one of the most loved pan-India movies.

#2 Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, this action-comedy Telugu movie was a commercial hit at the box office. Directed by Parasuram, the movie received praises for Babu’s and Samuthirakani’s performances, background score, soundtrack, direction and climax of the film while criticised for the poor screenplay. Despite a low IMDb rating, the movie managed to do well overseas due to the huge fan base the lead hero carries.

#3 Bheemla Nayak

With a strong star cast of Pawan Kalyan, Nithya Menon and Rana Daggubati, and a strong storyline this Saagar K Chandra movie was a box office hit. With terrific mass elements and confrontation scenes, the action drama collected over 100 crores at the box office. The movie received positive reviews for screenplay, action and story but critiques expected a better climax that could have made the movie a different experience.

#4 DJ Tillu

Not just the soundtrack but the movie also made it big among the audience. A fresh casting and the perfect Telangana slang nailed by the lead actor caught the pulse of the viewers. The success of the movie has put on the plate a sequel to begin this August. The dialogue-heavy movie received a positive response for its comedy timing but could have had a better narration according to critiques.

#5 Major

The most recent biggie at the box office, the movie Major is all praises. From the cinematography, storyline to direction and acting, the movie seems to have no flaws. The life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was narrated in a unique way that captured the hearts of the audience. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the cast of the movie includes Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala and others in prominent roles.

Other movies that did good so far in 2022 are F3, Ante Sundaraniki, Virata Parvam and Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

Let us know in the comments below which of these movies were your favourite.