Not just one or two, but this week of July is packed with movies releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi at the theatres. With several movies in each language, this coming weekend is sure to be entertaining. Make sure to book your tickets in advance and enjoy a movie marathon with friends and family. With promising storylines and new actors, these movies seem to be promising.

Here is a list of movies releasing in the theatres this week of July in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.

#1 Telugu

Five Telegu movies are making their way to the theatres this week of July. Maayon a movie about an archaeological team directed by Kishore N starring Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran will research an ancient temple to explore the mysteries behind it. Gandharwa is an action drama which takes you on a journey of time-lapse with Captain Avinash from 1971 to 2021. Kaduva, originally a Malayalam movie starring Prithviraj in the lead role is directed by Shaji Kailash. Releasing in Telugu, this movie is set in the 90s and revolves around the life of a young rubber planter and his rivalry with the Kerala police. Rudra Simham directed by K Manohar Malliah stars Santosh and Mythri Reddy in lead roles. The movie tells the story of the misuse of power that leads to severe consequences for an MLA’s son. Maa Nanna Naxalite is a movie about an ageing Naxalite leader who wants to meet his son as his last wish. The movie is directed by P Suneek Kumar Reddy and stars Raghu Kunche in the lead role.

#2 Tamil

The Tamil film industry is also heading to the theatres with five movies this weekend. Panni Kutty stars the famous comedian Yogi Babu and Karunakaran in lead roles. Directed by Anucharan, the movie is about how two men fight for the possession of a pig for some unknown reason. Watch directed by Vijay Ashokan stars Narendran Subramaiya in the lead role. The action thriller also stars the famous Mathew Varghese and Krrish S Kumar in prominent roles. The Malayalam movie Kaduva is also releasing in Tamil this week of July. Padaippalan was directed by Thian Prabhu. The lead cast of the movie includes LS Prabhu Raja and Ashmitha. The synopsis of the same has not been revealed by the makers. Foreign Sarakku is yet another movie releasing this weekend and is written and directed by Vigneshwaran. The cast of the movie includes Gopinath Arumugam, Sundar Kumaresan, Mohamed Hussain and others in prominent roles. The movie is about a crew on a mission to kidnap a rapist-murderer and hide him from the police. Head to the theatres to watch if they succeed or fail in their mission.

#3 Malayalam

One of the industries which always come out with promising storylines, there are three movies lined up in Malayalam this week of July. Oru Pakka Nadan Premam directed by Vinod Nettathani stars Vinu Mohan, Bhagath Manuel and others in prominent roles. This cute love story of a couple who are destined to be together will be released this Friday. Pyali a drama starring Unni Mukundan, Barbie Sharma and George Jacob in lead roles is directed by a duo Babitha Mathew and Rinn A X. The story revolves around the bond between a sister and brother who are Kashmiri orphans and live in a slum in Kerala. Kaduva the Malayalam movie also releasing in Telugu and Tamil hits the theatres this Thursday.

#4 Kannada

A total of 7 Kannada movies are releasing this week of July. Sure to be packed with drama, comedy, romance and entertainment, this first week of July seems to be perfect for a movie marathon. The list of Kannada movies, releasing this week of July are Sugarless, Girki, Namma Hudugaru, Hope, Chota Bombay, Tootu Madike and Wedding Gift.

#5 Hindi

With no big-budget Hindi movies this week, these four Hindi movies seem to have a chance to capture the audience. Khuda Haafiz 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles is directed by Faruk Kabir. The three other Hindi movies releasing this week of July are Juni The Last Prayer, Titu Ambani and Romeo ke Funday Laajawaab.

Let us know in the comments below which of these movies releasing in theatres this week of July in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada are you waiting to watch.