On Friday, 8 July 2022, a job mela will be conducted in Vizag at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem. A total of 500 vacancies are available at companies such as Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Drugs Private Limited, and Deccan Fine Chemicals Pvt Ltd.
The details of the jobs offered are given below.
Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, Parawada
Name of the role: Helper
Eligibility criteria: 10th class (pass/fail)
Age: Below 40 years (male only)
Salary offered: Rs 15,000/month
Number of vacancies: 150
Hetero Drugs Pvt Ltd, Nakkapalli
Name of the role: Fitter
Eligibility criteria: ITI (fitter/electrical)
Age: Below 40 years (male only)
Salary offered: Rs 12,000/month
Number of vacancies: 100
Deccan Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Tuni
a) Name of the role: Trainee Chemist
Eligibility criteria: B.Sc Chemistry/ B.Vocational Chemistry
Age: Below 27 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,744/month
Number of vacancies: 150
b) Name of the role: Junior Chemist
Eligibility criteria: B.Sc Chemistry (3 years of experience)
Age: Below 27 years (male only)
Salary offered: Rs 25,000-29,000/month with accommodation
Number of vacancies: 100
Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job mela in Vizag at the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange by 10 am on 8 July 2022.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.
Discussion about this post