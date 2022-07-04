On Friday, 8 July 2022, a job mela will be conducted in Vizag at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem. A total of 500 vacancies are available at companies such as Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Drugs Private Limited, and Deccan Fine Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

The details of the jobs offered are given below.

Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, Parawada

Name of the role: Helper

Eligibility criteria: 10th class (pass/fail)

Age: Below 40 years (male only)

Salary offered: Rs 15,000/month

Number of vacancies: 150

Hetero Drugs Pvt Ltd, Nakkapalli

Name of the role: Fitter

Eligibility criteria: ITI (fitter/electrical)

Age: Below 40 years (male only)

Salary offered: Rs 12,000/month

Number of vacancies: 100

Deccan Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Tuni

a) Name of the role: Trainee Chemist

Eligibility criteria: B.Sc Chemistry/ B.Vocational Chemistry

Age: Below 27 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,744/month

Number of vacancies: 150

b) Name of the role: Junior Chemist

Eligibility criteria: B.Sc Chemistry (3 years of experience)

Age: Below 27 years (male only)

Salary offered: Rs 25,000-29,000/month with accommodation

Number of vacancies: 100

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job mela in Vizag at the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange by 10 am on 8 July 2022.

