On 2 June 2022, a meeting was held at the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate to review the arrangements for the upcoming Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina on 12 July. District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS instructed the district authorities, which included the GVMC, City Police, medical, revenue, excise, and several other departments, to ensure a hassle-free experience for the devotees participating in the pradakshina.

The collector directed the officials to closely monitor the arrangements for the annual Giri Pradakshina. Addressing the GVMC officials, he instructed them to set up water points, mobile toilets, tents, and other essentials along the 35 km route around Simhachalam Hill. He added that water-proof tents must be erected keeping certainty of rainfall in mind.

Further, GVMC was instructed to station helpers with strict orders all along the route to guide the walkers. The collector also stated that the tents with chairs, refreshments, medicines, and toilets must be erected for every kilometre. Additionally, the police department and the temple authorities were directed to arrange spacious parking areas for vehicles near Simhachalam Hill. Also, special buses will be arranged to transport the devotees to the bottom of the hill post darshan at the end of pradakshina.

The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police were instructed to take proper actions to ensure the free flow of vehicles at traffic hotspots such as Venkojipalem and Hanumanthuwaka. Speaking to the electricity department, the collector ordered that street lights must be repaired all along the pradakshina route. Collector Mallikarjuna emphasized that all the Visakhapatnam departments must work hand-in-hand to ensure a successful and hassle-free Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina.

MLA of East Visakhapatnam Constituency, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Simhachalam Executive Officer, Suryakala, GVMC Deputy Commissioner, and several other officials were present at the review meeting.

