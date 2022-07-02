9-5 jobs, responsibilities, traffic jams, and stressful weeks are the definition of most of our lives. It’s natural to feel frustrated and want a break now and then. And to do that it is not always possible to head out of town for a short trip. If you want to relax your mind from a stressful week, here are the most therapeutic routes within Vizag City for a drive. The best way to sit back and let the breeze do its thing, roll your windows down and enjoy the scenic views within Vizag City.

#1 NH16- Indra Gandhi Zoological Park

The two to three km stretch on the National Highway that runs between Chennai and Kolkata is a view to sore eyes. With the zoo on one side and Kambalakonda on the other side, this lush green patch is a therapy to the mind. Roll down your windows and breath in the fresh oxygen for a refreshing feel.

#2 Vizag-Bheemili

One of the most loved routes in Vizag is this stretch to Bheemili. Carefully laid adjacent to the Bay of Bengal it is one of the most scenic routes. It is also the go-to option for all the locals who wish to go on a long drive on the weekend. This 15 km stretch from Rushikonda is so therapeutic that it is going to be your new favourite thing to do. With many things to check out along the way, be sure to fuel up your car before your head out.

#3 Hanumanthavaka – Simhachalam

Wide roads, gusty winds, lush green mountains, lakes, and much more. Giving you that holiday feeling, this route from Hanumanthavaka to Simhachalam is divine for the mind and soul. Generally, low on vehicular traffic, it makes a good option for a therapeutic ride and a good escape from your hectic week. This route also leads to some interior villages of Andhra Pradesh. Take a break from your city life and relax.

#4 Dolphin Hill Road

The uphill climb from the city side of the mountain takes you to a different world altogether. One of the most therapeutic roads within Vizag city, the hilltop view is sure to be etched in your mind. Protected by the Navy forces, you could also get a peek into their sophisticated world. The best part is the view of the Yarada beach on the other side of the hill. A quick drive from the city, enjoy some local food with a great view.

#5 RK Beach Road (@ night)

One of the busiest roads during the day, the RK Beach is also one of the most therapeutic roads at night. Especially past 10 pm, when the city is asleep and all the food stalls are shut, the sound of the waves and the dim lights are a whole vibe. You can find a few ice-cream stalls still cycling down the road, late a night to make your mood a lot better. Grab your favourite and drive down the road or just stop and sit on the curbside to enjoy the view of the Bay of Bengal.

