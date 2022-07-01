Vizag is one of the most tourist-friendly places in Andhra Pradesh filled with diverse culture, authentic food and untapped history. Protected by the mountains on one side, the city’s shoreline on the other opens up to breathtaking views and experiences. Walk down the streets of Vizag and you will find yourself immersed in its beauty. Offering several places to explore, Vizag is that one city that has something for everyone. Be it the historical sites for history buffs, adventure games for those who like an adrenaline rush or even the mouthwatering food for all food lovers. If you are a foreign traveller who wishes to explore the City of Destiny, here is a guide to the must-visit tourist destinations for foreign travellers in Vizag.

Must visit tourist destinations for foreign travellers in Vizag

#1 Kursura Submarine and Victory at Sea @ RK Beach Road

After playing a crucial role in the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war, and serving the nation for 31 years, the Kalvari-class submarine of the Indian Navy was de-commissioned in 2001. Dedicated to the nation by the then Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu in 2002, Kursura is known to be a must-visit destination in Vizag as it still retains its originality despite being a museum today.

Victory at Sea is a memorial constructed after the Indo-Pakistan 1971 war. Dedicated to the Indian Navy and the Eastern Naval Command, it marks the victory of the Indian Navy in defeating the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

#2 Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam

Famously known as the Simhachalam Temple, the Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu who is worshipped in the form of Varaha Narasimha here. The temple legend believes that this is one of the most powerful forms of Lord Vishnu who manifested this form after saving his devotee Prahlada from Hiranyakashipu. The idol is covered in sandalwood paste throughout the year to form a shape of a linga except for one day. People flock to the temple to get a glimpse of the idol on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

#3 Natural Arch @ Thotlakonda

The natural formation of the east coast rock is a sight to sore eyes, Believed to be a fairly recent formation in comparison to the one in Tirupati, this natural arch is a famous tourist destination in Vizag. Located on the Thotlakonda Beach, between Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam, the arch is believed to be formed as a result of thousands of years of wind and sand action along the shore.

#4 Buddhist sites

With the vast influence of Buddhism, Vizag flourishes with Buddhist sites. An interesting fact is that a piece of bone believed to belong to the mortal remains of Lord Buddha stored in an urn was recovered here in the City of Destiny. The imprint of the Buddhist legacy in Vizag is evident in the findings of the antique Buddhist sites by archaeologists. Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, Bojjannakonda (or Sankaram a 2000-year-old Buddhist Heritage site), and Pavuralakonda are the must-visit tourist destinations for foreign travellers in Vizag.

#5 Ramanaidu Studio @ Rushikonda

If you wish to get a peek into the Telugu cinema world, head straight to the Ramanaidu Studios in Rushikonda. In order to increase filmmaking opportunities, and generate a livelihood, noted film producer late D Ramanaidu set up Ramanaidu Studios, Vizag, in August 2007. Upon entering the studio, the visitors get the feeling of entering a real city, with life-size film sets of houses, hospitals, offices, police stations, and many other buildings. Surrounded by the blue ocean on one side and green hills on the other, this well-planned studio stands atop a hill with a breathtaking view of Visakhapatnam paired with a famous local coffee chop.

#6 Kondakarla Ava

A lesser-known spot among the tourists, this lake cum bird sanctuary is a must-visit tourist destination for foreign travellers in Vizag. One of the biggest freshwater lakes in the state, a boat ride at the Kondakarla Ava amongst the lotus flowers is a picturesque experience. The place also has a bird sanctuary which is home to many migratory birds. Kondakarla Ava has also been recognised as an Eco-Tourism Destination.

#7 Shilparamam Jathara

The arts and crafts village located in Madhurawada was founded to create an environment for the preservation of traditional crafts. Inaugurated in 2009, these 29 acres of area dedicated to the local craftsmanship is an effort by the government to showcase the traditional talent to the common man. With traditional festivities happening here round the year, it is one of the must-visit destination for foreign travellers to witness the culture of Vizag first-hand.

