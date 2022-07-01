On 30 June 2022, the officials of Paderu Police Station arrested a car thief accused of selling stolen vehicles in the Visakhapatnam District. The accused was identified as Manikanta, a local of Paderu in the Aluri Sitarama Raju District. A total of four cars have been recovered by the District Police and a search for others involved in this case has been initiated.

As per the police reports, Manikanta rented several cars from various travel agencies. He then created fake documents for those rented cars and either sold them to third parties or mortgaged them. Suspecting some foul play, the travel agencies approached the Paderu Police Station and complained that their cars were not returned.

Upon conducting a detailed investigation and a search, the police traced and captured the accused on Thursday. Later, it was found out that a few other youngsters were also aiding Manikanta in organizing these crimes.

Manikanta was also previously involved in similar cases in the past. The Paderu car thief is said to have stolen several cars in Visakhapatnam City. Posing as a coordinator at a transport company, he rented a number of cars in Vizag and resold them to others with the help of fake documents. A case was filed against him at the III-Town Police Station as well as the Gajuwaka Police Station in the recent past.

Paderu Police Station CI, B Sudhakar, appealed to the public not to purchase any second-hand vehicles without proper documents. He added that the public must cooperate with the police by reporting any suspicious activity immediately.

