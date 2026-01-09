Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

    Wife, Lover Held for Murder of Vizag Security Guard

    The police have recovered the body of a security guard who went missing in November 2025, but was reported missing on December 9. The victim, identified as Allada Nagaraju, was allegedly killed by his wife, Allada Ramya, 38, who had plotted the murder, and her lover and his accomplices.

    On November 29, 2025, Nagaraju,40, was murdered by his wife’s affair partner, Vasantha Rao Sanjeevi, and his two accomplices, whom he hired, Balakrishna, 35, and Pandu, 30. Rao had hired Balakrishna, a painter, by paying him Rs 50,000, who in turn hired Pandu, a mechanic. All three male accused reside in Kancharapalam.

    On the fateful night, the three men had plotted to take Nagaraju to a lodge in UDA Colony, under the guise of casually drinking. Here they allegedly got him drunk and strangulated him with a pillow to get rid of him, as the wife and her lover saw Nagaraju as an obstacle in their affair. The trio disposed of the body in the bushes of the Timmapuram Forest.

    On January 7, Wednesday, the arrest of the three accused took place after a decomposed body was found in the Bavi Konda area. The area falls under the jurisdiction of PM Palem.

