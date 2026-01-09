New reality shows: From MasterChef to Shark Tank India!

This week, the OTT scene has rolled out the release of blockbusters one after the other. The new year has already started with a bang, with releases like Haq and Akhanda 2, while announcements about the release of the superhit film Dhurandhar later this month have also sent fans into a frenzy. Reality TV shows have also lined up some of the most anticipated shows, including MasterChef India Season 9, Shark Tank India, and more. Here’s a list of the new reality shows dropping this week!

5 new reality TV shows releasing this week:

1. MasterChef India- Hindi

Our beloved masterchefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur are set to judge one of our nation’s widely loved reality shows. As bubbly, jovial, and whimsical as this trio is, they are set to set the bar high with their globally renowned skills and perfectionism.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: 5 January

2. Shark Tank India

A new season of the business reality shows, a new set of quirky and revolutionary business start-up pitches. Sharks Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, Amit Jain, Kunal Bahl, Viraj Bahl, Varun Alagh, Mohit Yadav, Shaily Mehrotra, Hardik Kothiya, and Kanika Tekriwal are all set to impart their meaningful insight and experience on this show.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Streaming from: 5 January

3. Worst Cooks in America- Celebrity Edition

Reality stars, actors, and athletes undergo a culinary boot camp. The ultimate goal of each of them is to win the grand prize of $25,000 to $50,000.

OTT Platform: Food Network, Discovery+

Streaming from: 4 January

4. The Traitors- Season 3

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the reality show is set in an ancient castle in Scotland, with an all-celebrity cast. The new season has come with a set of new rules and powers. This is one of the most anticipated new reality TV shows releases for this month!

OTT Platform: Peacock

Streaming from: 9 January

5. Splitsvilla – “Pyaar ya Paisa”

One of the most iconic reality TV shows is back with a new season!

Sizzling hosts Karan Kundra and Sunny Leone are back with another season of this reality dating show. The twist this season is “Pyaar ya Paisa,” where bonds will be tested, challenged, and relationships will be on high stakes.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 9 January

These new reality shows offer a refreshing break from fictional tales and flawless characters, giving us a reality check and keeping us grounded in everyday life.

