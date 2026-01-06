New OTT releases this week: Weapons to Freedom at Midnight

2026 has already started on a spectacular note for the OTT audience. Releases like Haq and Stranger Things have taken over the internet and were widely loved by the audience for their brilliant storyline, outstanding cast, and remarkable performance. These titles are some of the best OTT release of the week, and there are more! Here is another line-up of new OTT releases for the week!

Here is a list of new OTT releases this week:

1. His and Hers

An estranged couple, Detective Jack Harper and Journalist Anna Andrews, who are both fierce at doing their job, are entangled in a conflicting situation after they end up on the case of a murdered woman. While Jack investigates the case, Anna is set to find out the truth. They both find it difficult to trust each other, given the confidential circumstances.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 8 January

2. Weapons

This is one of the best OTT release of the week! Set in the fictional town of Maybrook, the townspeople go through shockwaves after 17 children of the town’s school, all from the same class, go missing a the same time in their houses at 2:17a.m. The class teacher is under investigation for the crime, while a parent starts his own investigation. His investigation unfolds a dark, disturbing paranormal truth about the missing children.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 8 January

3. A Thousand Blows

Hezekiah Moscow is grieving the death of Alec, while Sugar Goodson is consumed by guilt. Mary Carr forms an alliance with Alice Diamond and returns to London.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 9 January

5. Akhanda-2 Taandavam

Akhanda, the mystic Aghori warrior, returns to fight a vengeful neighbourhood country that planted a deadly virus in the Kumbh Mela. Janani, a 16-year-old, finds the anecdote, which puts her on the radar of the enemy. Akhanda and his twin brother Murali Krishna vow to protect Janani and the country from the enemy country.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 9 January

6. Balti

Four fiercely talented kabaddi players from the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border get entangled in the underworld after forming a rivalry with their gangs. This journey tests loyalty, betrayal, and their love towards the sport.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 9 January

7. De De Pyaar De – 2

Ayesha, played by Rakul Preet Singh, is plotting to get back at Ashish, played by Ajay Devgan, her boyfriend, for cheating on her in the first film. Ayeshas parents set up childhood friend, Aditya, to woo her. The movie builds suspense as it’s unknown who Ayesha will choose towards the end.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 9 January

8. Freedom at Midnight – Season 2

The series depicts the reality of India’s freedom and division. The series shows the bloodshed, betrayal, and extreme torture the country people endured. It captures the heartbreaking separation of families who had to choose between Pakistan and India and had to bid their loved ones a last farewell.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: 9 January

9. Honeymoon se Hatya

This docu-series is based on real-life crimes and murders committed by spouses. Based on 5 true crime stories, this series explains the psychological factors that lead to such crimes.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Streaming from: 9 January

10. People We Meet On Vacation

Based on the book with the same name, the story is about two long-term friends, Alex and Poppy, who take trips every summer, until one summer things go south. They give their summer trips one last shot to fix their friendship, but something unexpected happens.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: 9 January

11. The Night Manager – Season 2

Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston, is an army veteran and a luxury hotel manager who is hired by the British Intelligence to track and infiltrate a secretive arms inner circle without blowing his cover.

OTT Releases: Prime Video

Streaming from: 11 January

With releases like Akhanda 2 and The Night Manager slated for the week, you already know that your binge-watch session this week is not going to disappoint you. So, what are you waiting for? Start watching these entertaining flicks for this week!

