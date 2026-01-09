All-India Crafts Mela begins at Shilparamam in Vizag

A variety of handloom and handicraft products are on display at the All-India Crafts Mela, which was off to a colourful start at Shilparamam in Visakhapatnam on 8 January evening.

Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who inaugurated the mela, said the expo was aimed at encouraging artisans by promoting traditional arts. The MLA went round the stalls put up at the venue and interacted with the artisans who came from different parts of the country.

Later, speaking to the media, Srinivasa Rao said that the mela would be held for 15 days. Both Central and State governments were extending support to the mela, he said, adding that basic facilities and accommodation were provided free of charge to those setting up stalls.

“Protecting traditional arts is everyone’s responsibility, and there is a need to encourage artisans,” said the MLA.

Describing handloom products at the mela as attractive, Srinivasa Rao appealed to the public to extend support to the small traders by purchasing their products.

Terming Shilparamam a nice place in the Madhurawada area, he underlined the need for giving a facelift to it. “I discussed the development of Shilparamam with the tourism minister and the officials concerned and suggested holding more cultural and other programs at the venue,” said Srinivasa Rao.

Shilparamam Society Chairperson Chereddy Manjula Reddy, CEO Swami Naidu, and other officials and organisers participated in the inaugural.

Earlier, cultural performances by schoolchildren marked the start of the mela.

