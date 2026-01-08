Asiatic lioness Bigo dies at Vizag Zoo at 24

Bigo, a female Asiatic lioness, aged about 24 years and housed at the Animal Rescue Centre, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, expired on the morning of 8 January due to aging.

The average lifespan of Asiatic lions in the wild is around 15 years. However, in captivity, lions often live up to 20 years due to a consistent and adequate food supply, regular veterinary care, and protected living conditions.

Bigo exceeded the normal life expectancy, reflecting the standards of care provided at the Zoological Park, according to zoo curator G. Mangamma.

The Asiatic Lion (Panthera leo persica) is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Once widely distributed across Asia and the Middle East, the species today survives in the wild only in and around the Gir Forest of Gujarat.

Compared to African lions, Asiatic lions are slightly smaller in size and can be identified by a distinctive longitudinal fold of skin along their belly. They are known for their majestic presence and hold immense ecological, cultural, and national significance as an important symbol of India’s natural heritage.

