Vizag may get heavy rainfall as depression forms over Bay of Bengal

Starting today, January 8, Tamil Nadu is expected to experience heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area that has developed over the Bay of Bengal, following a deep depression formed over the equatorial region of the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal, which can travel to Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone warning centre has also issued a number one warning for several ports, including Vizag, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada.



The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued alerts across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, warning of thunderstorms, widespread rainfall, and strong winds. The RMC has expressed concerns and alerts stating heavy to very heavy rains.

On January 5, around 5:30 PM, a deep depression developed over the central Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal, leading to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the equatorial region of the Indian Ocean.

According to weather reports, the rains will intensify from January 8 and subside after January 10. This deep depression may also cause rainfalls across South India and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

