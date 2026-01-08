Rajasaab ticket prices: Benefit show at Rs 1,000, multiplex rates increased

The Andhra Pradesh government has permitted the makers of the Prabhas-starrer Rajasaab to increase the film ticket rates for the first ten days. It has also approved screening of a premiere show on 8 January night.

The much-awaited big-budget movie is all set to hit screens worldwide on January 9.

The benefit show ticket has been priced at an exorbitant Rs 1,000 each, while the cine-goers have to pay Rs 150 more on each ticket at single theatres and Rs 200 more on each ticket at multiplexes.

Expectations are high for the fantasy horror movie, which has been directed by Maruthi.

Made with a budget of over Rs 400 crore, it is being released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Other actors in the film include Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, and Nidhi Agarwal.

Composed by Thaman, some of the songs in the movie like ‘Sahana sahana…’ have been well received.

Along with Rajasaab, four other films are in the Pongal race this year. While Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanathara, is being released on 12 January, it will be followed by Bharta Mahasayulaku Vignapthi of Raviteja, Anaganaga Oka Raju (Naveen Polishetty) and Nari Nari Naduma Murari of Sharwanand.

Beginning with Rajasaab, the entertainment is unlimited for the people this Sankranti.

Also read: Two-day Lighthouse Festival to begin tomorrow

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.