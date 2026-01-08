Two-day Indian Lighthouse festival begins at MGM Park in Vizag

The Indian Lighthouse Festival will be held at MGM Park in Vizag on January 9 and 10 under the auspices of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, according to Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok.

The festival is being organised with the aim of promoting maritime heritage, expanding lighthouse tourism, and involving the coastal communities. As part of the festival, cultural performances and other special programmes will be held every evening.

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Tourism Minister Suresh Gopi, State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, local MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and other people’s representatives and officials will participate in the celebrations.

The Joint Collector, who held a review meeting at the Collectorate on 7 January, instructed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply, undertake sanitation measures, set up a medical camp, provide other basic amenities, arrange buses, provide parking facilities, implement robust security arrangements during the festival and make extensive publicity through mainstream and social media.

Expressing hope that the Indian Lighthouse Festival would further enhance Vizag city’s tourism importance, he advised the district and port officials to work in coordination to make it a grand success.

The meeting was attended by Lighthouse Deputy Director General Virendra Yadav, Visakhapatnam Port Chief Accounts Officer and Secretary Ramanamurthy, Deputy Chief Engineer Vikash, secretary Sambamurthy, Visakhapatnam RDO Sudhasagar, and officials from GVMC, RTC, Electricity, Police, Transport, and Fire Service departments.

