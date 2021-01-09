The past 10 months have seen quite a few OTT platforms maintain a rich vein of form when it comes to the quality of content. With most of the audience staying confined to their homes, OTTs have hit the nail by dishing out delicious entertainers. One such OTT platform which caught the eye of many in 2020 was SonyLIV, thanks largely to the stupendous success of Scam 1992. If you’re planning to delve further into this OTT platform, here are 5 web series and movies on SonyLIV that you must watch.

5 web series and movies on SonyLIV you must watch

#1 Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Arguably the finest Indian web series that greeted the audience last year, Scam 1992 is based on the life of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The series chronicles his rags to riches story and provides insights into the 1992 scam that had rocked the Indian economy. Based on the book by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal, this eight-episode Hansal Mehta directorial keeps you engaged all through.

#2 Gullak

Heartwarming anecdotes (not stories) from a common Indian household, narrated from the perspective of a gullak (piggy bank) is what the series is all about. Created by Shreyansh Pandey, this TVF series revolves around the Mishra family and their juggles with what life throws at them. An instant charmer that can blow away any brewing stress, Gullak is our favourite. If you haven’t watched the series yet, we suggest you get started soon for the second season isn’t too far away!

#3 Welcome Home

As the makers right put forward, Welcome Home is definitely not for the faint-hearted. Two women, who visit a secluded home on a task assigned by their jobs, find themselves held by a family of psychos. What follows are sequences of physical torture, dark twists, and disturbing visuals that will creep you out. Looking for some chills this weekend night? Then dim the lights, grab some popcorn, snuggle up in a blanket, up the volume, and pay a visit to this horror house.

#4 JL50

Featuring Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, and Ritika Anand, JL50 is a sci-fi miniseries that made its way to SonyLIV last year. The series follows the CBI investigation into a crashed flight. Mystery unfolds when the investigating officers find out that the flight had actually taken off 35 years ago.

#5 Undekhi

Largely set in Manali, Undekhi is yet another gripping series streaming on SonyLIV. All hell breaks loose when a dancing girl is shot at a wedding. Having captured the incident on camera, the protagonist takes on a powerful family in his quest to get the truth out. Violence and politics follow as the influential family tries to cover up the incident.