While 2020 has been a forgettable year, a bunch of films and series have ensured that we find some solace. With the OTT tide taking over thick and fast in India, the year saw quite a few platforms support original Indian content. From stunning biographical dramas to riveting crime thrillers, Indian web series in multiple genres have managed to impress the desi viewer. Here, we pick the 5 best Indian web series of 2020, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and other OTT platforms.

5 best Indian web series of 2020 on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and other OTTs

#1 Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Arguably the best Indian web series of 2020, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story came as quite a sensation. The biographical drama is based on the life of infamous stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta. The riveting plot, the memorable protagonist, and not to forget the phenomenal theme music, several factors struck a chord with the audience to make the series an instant success. And as if these reasons weren’t already enough to make you give it a shot, the show currently enjoys an IMDb rating of 9.5.

Streaming on: SonyLIV

#2 Panchayat

Among the most lovable Indian web series made in recent times, Panchayat is one of Amazon Prime Video’s shining gems. With an impressive cast that is led by Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta, this 8-episode drama series revolves around the comical happenings of a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. From the breezy tales to the light-hearted humour, there’s so much to love about Panchayat, making it the perfect stress-buster this season.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Aarya

Witness a doting mother take on the dark world of drugs, crime, and politics as she looks to exact revenge for the murder of her beloved husband. Inspired by the Dutch series Penoza, Aarya has a lot in store to keep you hooked all through the nine episodes. Powering the series all the more is a terrific Sushmita Sen, who marked her comeback in style.

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar

#4 Paatal Lok

Produced by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok came as yet another impressive addition to the growing list of brilliant Indian web series. Backed by some strong performances and a tightly-knit narrative, the series has a low-profile cop battle the odds as he tries to unravel the truths behind a murky crime.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Asur

A unique crime thriller that questions the mysticism of religion, Asur is a story of two forensic experts. It is a psychological thriller that chases a brutal serial killer set in the backdrop of Varanasi. The series has been applauded for a refreshing storyline and the ability of its makers to keep the audience glued to their seats.

Streaming on: Voot