Known for its cold weather, Visakhapatnam Agency has been witnessing a drop in temperature over the past few days. According to the Regional Agriculture Research Station (RARS), a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius has been recorded at Lambasingi. Chintapalli, where RARS is located, recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius, Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam city too has been experiencing the temperature plummet during nights over the past few days.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, S Stella, Director at Meteorological Centre (Amaravati), said that the anticyclonic flow from northwest India has resulted in a cold wave in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Sharing further details, she informed, “Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts, which are in close proximity to Chhattisgarh and Odisha, will witness a further drop in the mercury level in the coming 2-3 days. After 25 December, there will be a slight increase in temperature.”

The Meteorological Centre Director pointed out that the hilly terrains of the Visakhapatnam Agency usually report lower temperatures due to higher altitudes. She added that the anticyclonic flow will further impact the temperature drop in the agency regions of the district. Mrs Stella noted that across the state, the temperatures recorded in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh will be lower when compared to that of the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The Rayalaseema region of Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool, on the other hand, will report low temperatures, she added.

As per the observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it may be noted that Vizag city reported a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and the interiors of the district saw the mercury levels dip to 13.8 degrees Celsius on 22 December.