Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a recruitment notification to fill in vacancies for Junior Research Fellow at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Visakhapatnam. As many as ten vacancies have been announced. It may be noted that the fellowship which is announced initially for a period of two years can be extended further as per the rules.

The eligible candidates can download the online application forms via the company’s official website. The duly filled in and self-attested applications along with mark sheets, date of birth certificates, and other necessary documents should reach the NSTL Visakhapatnam on or before 15 January 2021. It is to be noted that the applicants are required to draw a Crossed Indian Postal Order or Demand Draft of Rs 10/- in favour of ‘The Director, NSTL, Visakhapatnam’. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC are exempted from this payment.

As per the DRDO Junior Research Fellow Recruitment notification, openings at NSTL Visakhapatnam in each disciple, are as follows:

Junior Research Fellow (Mechanical) – 4

Junior Research Fellow (Electrical & Electronics) – 3

Junior Research Fellow (Computer Science) – 3

Eligibility Criteria as per DRDO Junior Research Fellow Recruitment notification at NSTL Visakhapatnam:

The candidates applying for the aforementioned roles must possess a full-time undergraduate or postgraduate degree in the respective discipline with not less than 60 percent marks from a recognised university. It is to be noted that a valid NET/GATE score is essential for BE/B.Tech candidates. The postgraduate candidates are eligible to apply for the role irrespective of NET/GATE score only when the UG and PG degrees are pursued in the same disciplines. The maximum age for applying is 28 years (as of 15-01-2021). However, the upper age limit shall be relaxed for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC as per the Government Orders.

Selection Procedure:

As per the recruitment notification, the screening of the applications will be carried out by a duly constituted screening committee and the candidates will be shortlisted for interview in the ratio 1:4, based on their profiles. The shortlisted candidates residing in and around Visakhapatnam will be called for attending an interview, which will be held at NSTL. A web-based video conference will be conducted for the rest of the shortlisted applicants. Based on the performance of candidates in the interviews (online and offline), a panel of selected candidates will be called in to fill in the available vacancies and future anticipated vacancies.

Payscale:

Upon successful selection, the selected candidates will be offered a monthly pay of Rs 31,000/- along with the house rent allowance.