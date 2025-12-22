Latest OTT releases slated for the week! (22 to 28 December)

Board in for your weekly reminder of this week’s latest OTT releases that are set to give you your weekly booster dose of thrill and butterflies. Much-awaited action thrillers like Nobody 2 and Stranger Things Season 5 volume 2 are slated for this week, and we are pretty sure you are just as excited as we are for these releases.

Here is the list of the latest OTT releases slated for this week:

​1. Nobody 2

Hutch Mansell, a workaholic assassin, takes a break after overworking himself and being coaxed by his family. However, he is not spared even during his time off, as trouble unexpectedly invades his life during his vacation. This time, Hutch is walking on eggshells, as his one wrong move could put his family in trouble.

​OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 22 December

2. Amadeus

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a 25-year-old rock star who is mostly hungover, a hedonist, and an effortless genius. Antonio Salieri befriends him initially after being impressed, but later turns into a fake friend and secretly works on ruining Mozart’s reputation. Set in the 18th century, the major plot twist comes when an aged Salieri confesses to Mozart’s widow.

​OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: 22 December

3. Goodbye June

A dysfunctional family comes together after they learn about their mother, June, being on her deathbed, with very few days left to her. The family, who constantly clash with each other, navigates their feelings for their mother. They make Christmas plans, talk about having goose for Christmas dinner, and June also jokes about applying mascara as she wants to look presentable even after her death.

​OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming date: 24 December

4. Middle Class

Karl Max and Anabarasi are a middle-class couple who live in a small apartment with their two children and live a quiet, paycheck-to-paycheck life. The family also opens their own YouTube channel. The story takes a turn after Karl and his family believe they will become crore-patis and take huge loans from loan sharks, but the reality is far from this.

​OTT Platform: ZEE 5

Streaming from: 24 December

5. Andhra King Taluka

This story is about an obsessive fan, Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni, who put his everything on line just to watch and support his favourite actor Surya. His folks and girlfriend call him crazy, but that isn’t enough to make him stop. Despite the financial, emotional, and physical hardships he goes through, he finds comfort and solace in Surya’s movies.

​Streaming from: 25 December

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Cover-Up

The story follows political journalist, 88-year-old Hersh, who has exposed many of the U.S corruptions and crimes, including U.S. war crimes during the Vietnam War, prisoner abuse in Iraq in 2004, and many others.

​Streaming from: 25 December

OTT Platform: Netflix

7 . Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

An arrogant, stubborn, rich, and powerful politician, Vikramaditya, falls in love with Adaa, a headstrong superstar, who rejects him. This doesn’t go well with Vikramaditya, as he doesn’t like taking no. Things spiral out of control after his love turns into an obsession.

​Streaming from: 26 December

OTT Platform: ZEE 5

8. Revolver Rita

Rita, who helps her mother run a chicken fast food joint and lives with her mom and two sisters, ends up in a situation with a deadly gangster and a corrupt police officer. She has to use her wit and charm to navigate her and her family’s way out of this situation.

​Streaming from: 26 December

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. The Copenhagen Test

An intelligence analyst played by Simu Liu is in the middle of a high-level espionage case after his brain is hacked. He loses autonomy of his life as the higher-ups now control him.

​Streaming from: 28 December

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

10. Stranger Things – Season 5 (Volume 2)

The second volume of Season 5 will showcase Will with his new powers, Eleven, and Eight joining hands to put an end to Vecna’s wicked plan to take over the world.

Streaming from: 26 December

OTT Platform: Netflix

This list of the latest OTT releases has included a huge range of options to choose from, ensuring no lack of content and entertainment for you all.

