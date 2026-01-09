Integrated smart ticketing system planned by VMRDA

The VMRDA is planning to introduce an integrated smart ticketing system to facilitate people visiting all tourist places under its purview on a single ticket, according to its Commissioner Tej Bharat.

At a meeting he had with the officials of commercial banks, Tej Bharat said the tourists will be allowed to visit places like Kailasagiri, VUDA Park, Central Park, Submarine Museum, and Sea Harrier Museum with one ticket.

Similarly, an application with all details of VMRDA-approved layouts will be brought out in the name of an integrated buyer-seller ecosystem. It will help people buy or sell property in a transparent manner.

Chief planning officer Hariprasad, chief engineer Bhavani Sankar, and others were present.

Also read: Crafts Mela gets underway at Shilparamam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.