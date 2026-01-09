Anime to Watch While Waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujustu Kaisen Season 3 is finally here, and anime fans have taken to social media platforms to showcase their excitement! Several fans are appreciating the opening song of the anime, which highlights all the characters in the new season. While two episodes were released, they were played as a part of the Jujustu Kaisen: Execution movie. If you have seen these episodes on the big screen and are waiting for the next episode to drop, this article is for you! Here are six similar anime series that you can watch while waiting for the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to drop!

Anime to watch while waiting for the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3!

1. Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba

Kamado Tanjiro is challenged to become the strongest to protect his sister, Nezuko, who has turned into a demon. While Nezuko possesses humanity and does not crave blood, the demon hunters feel her presence to be a threat. The Water Pillar, Tomioka Giyuu vouches for the brother-sister duo.

The anime has many charged and nail-biting duels between the heroes and the demons, which will have you by the edge of your seat!

Watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix

2. Chainsaw Man

You have probably heard of this anime, if you are a Jujutsu Kaisen fan. The main trio of the anime will remind you of Itadori Yuuji, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugasaki! The story revolves around Denji who makes a contract with Pochita, the Chainsaw Devil.

Featuring some of the gnarliest fights in anime, this one is for those who love adrenaline-pumping fights.

Watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix

3. Hell’s Paradise

Gabimaru is a ruthless assassin from the Iwargakure village, who is sentenced to death row. To earn his freedom, he needs to find the Elixar of Life on a hidden island. Sounding similar to Itadori Yuuji’s situation where he needs to collect all of Sukuna’s fingers, this anime has great choreographed fights, which are exciting to watch!

Watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix

4. Mob Psycho 100

This is for anime fans who love protagonists with unlimited supernatural abilities and are a little bit dorky. (One Punch Man!) Mob is an introverted boy who has psychic abilities and along with his mentor Reigen, who is a con man looking to make cash. This anime will showcase how Mob becomes comfortable with others and be more confident in his abilities.

Watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix

5. Bleach

High schooler Ichigo is suddenly bestowed the powers of the reaper, which he desperately wants to give back. But his life will not be the same and he needs to reap some souls before getting out of this mess.

Watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix

6. Naruto

One of the big three anime series, this is your sign to watch Naruto! There are many similar components in the anime to Jujutsu, like the bright protagonist, a gloomier rival with a good heart, a strong, brave girl and a handsome, masked teacher. While the motivations and personalities are different, you are sure to enjoy this legendary anime!

Watch on Crunchyroll, Netflix

So, if you are waiting for the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to drop, watch these six anime that share similarities in plot and main characters! Gather your snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start binge-watching!

